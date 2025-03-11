Penguins lineup tonight: Pittsburgh’s projected lineup for game against the Vegas Golden Knights | Mar. 11 2025

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to avenge Friday's 4-0 shutout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights when they run it back in Vancouver on Tuesday. Pittsburgh bounced back with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, which snapped a four-game skid and gave the team some momentum ahead of Tuesday's matchup.

Meanwhile, since shutting out Pittsburgh, Vegas was handed a 6-5 loss by the LA Kings on Sunday, snapping a four-game winning streak. The Penguins (25-31-10) are at the bottom of the divisional standings, two games behind the Philadelphia Flyers.

Vegas (38-19-6) is leading the Pacific Division, four points over the Edmonton Oilers.

If Pittsburgh plans to make the playoffs, it needs to string wins together to make up a 10-point deficit in the wild-card race.

Pittsburgh Penguins projected lines

Forwards

Rickard Rakell - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust Connor Dewar - Evgeni Malkin - Philip Tomasino Danton Heinen - Kevin Hayes - Emil Bemstrom Bokondji Imama - Blake Lizotte - Noel Acciari

Defense

Vladislav Kolyachonok - Kris Letang Matt Grzelcyk - Erik Karlsson Ryan Graves - Conor Timmins

Goalies

Tristan Jarry

Alex Nedeljkovic

Powerplay

Rickard Rakell, Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust, Erik Karlsson, Kevin Hayes Philip Tomasino, Evgeni Malkin, Emil Bemstrom, Kris Letang, Matt Grzelcyk

Penalty Kill

Noel Acciari, Bryan Rust, Ryan Graves, Kris Letang Blake Lizotte, Danton Heinen, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ryan Shea

Odds for Penguins-Golden Knights and upcoming games on Pittsburgh's schedule

The Vegas Golden Knights are the betting favorites for Tuesday's game given how well they've played this season.

On FanDuel, the Golden Knights are -205 favorites, while Pittsburgh is a +168 underdog. On DraftKings, Vegas is a -218 favorite while the Penguins are +180 underdogs.

It would take a $205 bet on the Golden Knights to win $100 on FanDuel while a $100 bet on Pittsburgh would net $168.

Following Tuesday's matchup, the Penguins will host the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, before wrapping up the week with a home game against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The team will then host the New York Islanders on March 18 and the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 21 before embarking on a three-game road trip.

