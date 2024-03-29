Penguins' playoff hopes take yet another blow as blueliner gets ruled out with concussion

The Pittsburgh Penguins faced a significant setback in their push for a playoff spot as defenseman Ryan Graves was ruled out due to a concussion. Graves, who had been a consistent presence on the blue line for Pittsburgh, did not return to the ice after the first period in a crucial game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Sullivan initially mentioned Graves was being evaluated for an upper-body injury following the game against the Blue Jackets. However, it was later confirmed that Graves had indeed suffered a concussion, a diagnosis that sidelined him indefinitely.

Mike Sullivan said:

"Ryan Graves has been diagnosed with a concussion."

The absence of Graves leaves a significant void in Pittsburgh's defensive lineup. In response, the team is likely to turn to rookie defenseman John Ludvig to step up and fill the gap.

Despite his limited NHL experience, Ludvig has impressed the coaching staff with his physical presence on the ice. In 32 games this season, Ludvig has demonstrated his ability to deliver hits and engage in physical play, accumulating 71 hits and five fighting majors.

Ludvig is expected to form a defensive pairing with fellow newcomer Jack St. Ivany. With only 36 combined NHL games between them, the Ludvig-St. Ivany duo represents one of the least experienced pairings in the league. However, the Penguins are optimistic about the potential of this young defensive tandem and believe they can rise to the challenge in Graves' absence.

Graves getting hurt is unlucky for the Pens, especially now when they're fighting for a playoff spot in the super tough Eastern Conference. Before his concussion, Graves played in 70 games. He was a beast on defense, leading the team with 143 blocked shots. Losing him is a big blow, as the Penguins try to finish the regular season strong without one of their key players.

Pittsburgh Penguins won 3-2 over Blue Jackets

Evgeni Malkin's parents, Vladimir and Natalia Malkin, visited Pittsburgh for the first time in years, boosting their son's morale. Malkin scored twice, reaching 20 goals for the 15th season and becoming the 31st player in NHL history to achieve this milestone.

Despite their continuous early morning support from Russia, the Malkins are arguably disappointed with the Penguins' season.

Drew O'Conner's goal secured Pittsburgh's win, with Sidney Crosby contributing two assists. The Penguins have dominated the Blue Jackets in recent meetings. Malkin's skill, despite his age, remains vital to the team's success.