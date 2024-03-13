"People compared Faber to this guy": Fans seal Connor Bedard as Calder Trophy favorite over Wild's Brock Faber after Hawks rookie's 5-point game

Connor Bedard delivered a solid performance in the Chicago Blackhawks' 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks at the United Center on Tuesday night.

He recorded a career-high five points, scoring one goal and assisting four. The 18-year-old rookie scored multiple points for the second straight game, having scored three against the Arizona Coyotes.

Expand Tweet

NHL fans hailed Bedard as the clear favorite to win this year's Calder Trophy for the best rookie in the league over Brock Faber, another talented rookie defenseman, who plays for the Minnesota Wild.

One, reacting to Bedard's five-point game, tweeted:

"People compared Faber to this guy"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Connor Bedard is the top choice for this year's Calder Trophy as the best rookie in the league. Despite missing 14 games due to a jaw injury sustained in the 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 5, Bedard leads second-placed Brock Faber by 13 points.

Overall, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL draft has garnered 51 points through 20 goals and 31 assists in 52 games this season. Meanwhile, Brock Faber (MIN), Pyotr Kochetkov (NJD), Luke Hughes (NJD) and Marco Rossi (MIN) are among the other favorite rookies for the award.

Connor Bedard surpasses his previous career high points game

Chicago Blackhawks v Arizona Coyotes

With five points in the 7-2 win over the Ducks, Bedard surpassed his previous career-high of four points set against the Tampa Bay Lightning in November. He contributed two goals and as many assists as the Hawks won 5-3.

Connor Bedard is having an impressive season but will miss playoff hockey in his rookie season, as the Blackhawks have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Expand Tweet

This is the fourth straight time the six-time Stanley Cup winners will miss the postseason. The Blackhawks are 31st (41 points) in the standings and have 16 games remaining.