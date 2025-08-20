"People on Long Island hold a f**king grudge": Former Islanders forward recalls John Tavares' ugly departure to Maple Leafs

Cal Clutterbuck and John Tavares were cornerstones for the New York Islanders throughout the better part of the last decade till the latter's departure following the 2017-18 season. Tavares, who would go on to sign for the Toronto Maple Leafs, would leave as an Isles legend, but also left a sour feeling with the fanbase.Tavares' loyalty to Long Island was questioned when he announced on his social media his decision to join the Maple Leafs. The post, which consisted of him showcasing his love for his hometown franchise as a kid, signalled his departure.Cal Clutterbuck, who became Tavares' close friend at the Isles, opened up about his decision to exit the franchise on the latest episode of the &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; podcast on Tuesday.&quot;They had a week to present their offers and he waited a little while,&quot; Clutterbuck said. &quot;But I think right around maybe it was July 4th, but he made an announcement, I think on his Instagram page and they announced it and people on Long Island went crazy.&quot;And quite frankly, I wasn't surprised. When I knew when he wasn't all in on staying, I kind of knew something was up and I just didn't know where he was going to go.&quot;Clutterbuck would also add that while he didn't have a grudge with Tavares, the people in Long Island weren't pleased.&quot;And I never held a grudge. It's, like, the guy he earned that decision. It's his decision to make. I don't think there's nothing I can do. I can try and like tell him that we all want him to stay, but at the end of the day, he's going to make it and he made it. &quot;And I'm sure he's fine with it. I know he's fine with it. And I'm fine with it, too. It's just that people on Long Island they hold a f**king grudge,&quot; Clutterbuck added.Before signing the seven-year $77 million deal with the Leafs, Tavares scored 621 points in 669 games for the Islanders. He continued his legacy in Toronto, scoring 493 points in 515 appearances. The Leafs rewarded him with a four-year $4.38 million annual average value deal as he entered free agency this year.Cal Clutterbuck makes feelings known about former Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello rulesNHL veteran General Manager Lou Lamoriello is known to abide by a structure and system and impose it on his players. During his stay at the New York Islanders, he implemented the same structure that included no outside media appearances. Cal Clutterbuck opened up about it on the &quot;Spittin' Chiclets&quot; podcast, saying:“It’s so good for you as a player. Like, you got nothing to worry about. By all means, I could have came on here and said something really (expletive) dumb … it just takes that all out of the equation.”“We didn’t do appearances during the year. We played hockey, went home to our families and lived our lives. As long as you were a good guy, good human being, and a good teammate, you were fine.”Lamoriello's contract as General Manager wasn't renewed this season after the team failed to make the playoffs for just the second time under his management in the last seven years. He is a 3x Stanley Cup-winning GM with the New Jersey Devils.