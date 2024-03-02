"People pay to watch me play": Fans troll Jack Hughes for missing game-tying penalty shot in Devils’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

Fans reacted to Jack Hughes missing a penalty in the New Jersey Devils' game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.
He had the opportunity to tie the game with a penalty with 2.1 seconds left in the third period, But Hughes lost control of the puck before he could take a shot as the Ducks won 4-3 at the Honda Center.
The penalty shot opportunity came about after Frank Vatrano had dislodged the net during a scramble for the puck behind the net. Vatrano, who scored twice in the game, played a significant role for the Ducks, alongside Max Jones, who contributed a goal and an assist.
Despite Hughes bagging a goal and an assist, the Devils fell narrowly short. Fans expressed their disappointment and frustration, with some directing their ire towards Hughes for failing to convert the crucial chance.
""People pay to watch me play,"" one tweeted, taking a dig at Hughes for what he recently told an opposition player.
The Devils saw goals from Tyler Toffoli and Timo Meier. Nico Daws was the initial goalie but was replaced by Akira Schmid. Despite fending off nine shots, Schmid couldn't stop the Ducks as Daws conceded four goals on 14 attempts.
The defeat is the Devils' fourth in six games as they slump to 30-26-4 on the season. The Ducks, meanwhile, are 22-35-3, following their second straight win.
The Anaheim Ducks and New Jersey Devils battled in a swoosh-filled game. Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks at 3:37 from the right circle.
At 17:24, Timo Meier of the Devils made a rebound shot to square things up. But the Ducks weren't done. At 18:15, Adam Henrique swooped around the net to clinch put Anaheim ahead again.
The Devils gave it their all, outshooting the Ducks 19-7 in the first period and 55-23 overall. Max Jones pulled one back for the Ducks, making it 3-1, at 13:47 in the second period.
Jack Hughes reduced the arrears further with a power play at 15:27 before Vatrano's backhand shot at 17:08 restored the Ducks' two-goal advantage. Tyler Toffoli's effort in the third period at 17:03 brought the Devils back into the game, but the Ducks eventually prevailed, thanks to Jack Hughes' penalty miss.