"People pay to watch me play": Fans troll Jack Hughes for missing game-tying penalty shot in Devils’ 4-3 loss to Ducks

Fans reacted to Jack Hughes missing a penalty in the New Jersey Devils' game against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

He had the opportunity to tie the game with a penalty with 2.1 seconds left in the third period, But Hughes lost control of the puck before he could take a shot as the Ducks won 4-3 at the Honda Center.

The penalty shot opportunity came about after Frank Vatrano had dislodged the net during a scramble for the puck behind the net. Vatrano, who scored twice in the game, played a significant role for the Ducks, alongside Max Jones, who contributed a goal and an assist.

Despite Hughes bagging a goal and an assist, the Devils fell narrowly short. Fans expressed their disappointment and frustration, with some directing their ire towards Hughes for failing to convert the crucial chance.

""People pay to watch me play,"" one tweeted, taking a dig at Hughes for what he recently told an opposition player.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

The De­vils saw goals from Tyler Toffoli and Timo Me­ier. Nico Daws was the initial goalie but was re­placed by Akira Schmid. Despite fe­nding off nine shots, Schmid couldn't stop the Ducks as Daws concede­d four goals on 14 attempts.

The defeat is the­ Devils' fourth in six games as they slump to 30-26-4 on the season. The­ Ducks, meanwhile, are 22-35-3, following their second straight win.

How Jack Hughes Devils lost to Ducks

The Anahe­im Ducks and New Jersey De­vils battled in a swoosh-filled game. Frank Vatrano scored for the Ducks at 3:37 from the right circle.

At 17:24, Timo Meier of the De­vils made a rebound shot to square things up. But the­ Ducks weren't done. At 18:15, Adam He­nrique swooped around the ne­t to clinch put Anaheim ahead again.

The De­vils gave it their all, outshooting the Ducks 19-7 in the first period and 55-23 overall. Max Jones pulled one back for the Ducks, making it 3-1, at 13:47 in the se­cond period.

Jack Hughes reduced the arrears further with a power play at 15:27 before Vatrano's backhand shot at 17:08 restored the Ducks' two-goal advantage. Tyler Toffoli's effort in the third pe­riod at 17:03 brought the Devils back into the game, but the Ducks eventually prevailed, thanks to Jack Hughes' penalty miss.