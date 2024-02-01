People of Toronto rejoice as Maple Leafs, NHL reveal $500,000 investment for renovation of multiple local rinks

Maple Leafs enthusiasts, particularly the youth of Toronto, have cause for jubilation as the NHL All-Star weekend graces their city. In addition to the thrill of welcoming the sport's foremost stars, the celebrations usher in a substantial infusion of $500,000 earmarked for the refurbishment of numerous local rinks.

Alexandra Park, located near Bathurst and Dundas streets, the West Mall Rink in the western precinct and the Port Union Community Recreational Centre in the eastern part of the city are all set to undergo enhancements, courtesy of financial contributions from the Maple Leafs, Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment and the NHL.

This significant investment is part of the NHL's Legacy Project, targeting the enhancement of ball and ice hockey rinks to make the sport more accessible to the city's young population. Approximately 23,000 youth are expected to benefit from the upgrades, gaining increased access to hockey programming and equipment.

Fifteen-year-old Ron Sanchez, a regular at Alexandra Park, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming changes.

According to Gilbert Ngabo of the Toronto Star, Sanchez said:

"I’m super excited. I think this is going to bring more kids out, and we can socialize more while we play."

He added:

“This rink is usually pretty empty, and I think when it’s more renovated it will attract more people, which is great.”

The league's commitment to community engagement was underscored at the launch event, where former Maple Leafs star Wendel Clark and Maple Leafs alumnus Mark Fraser joined youth from the nearby Scadding Court community centre for a skating session.

NHL's Kim Davis on Hockey Legacy Projects in Toronto, home for Maple Leafs

Kim Davis, the NHL's senior executive vice-president of social impact and growth initiatives said:

"We all know that hockey fans all over the world are the most passionate. They come to the game seeking community."

She added:

"What better place to do that than in the hotbed of diversity that is Toronto?"

Over the All-Star weekend, the league anticipates the participation of more than 25,000 people in various skating activities across the city. These investments are not only about the immediate impact but are also part of a broader effort to ensure the longevity and inclusivity of the sport.

The NHL and its clubs have collectively donated over $7 million over the past two decades to Legacy projects across North America.

Kim Davis said:

"The future of our sport depends on them.”

Councillor Ausma Malik, representing the Spadina—Fort York ward where Alexandra Park is situated, echoed the sentiment that recreational programs and services should be accessible to every resident of the city:

“In a city like ours, we should have everything that we need to thrive, and the continued investment and support by valuable long-term partners such as MLSE and NHL fortify the city of Toronto’s commitment to ensure that we can provide all residents with enhanced programming and amenities in every single neighbourhood of our city that we call home."

Malik sees these investments as a catalyst for nurturing more success stories like Mark Fraser's in the years to come. She added:

"I have no doubt that we will have many more Mark Frasers to celebrate from these programs in the years to come.”