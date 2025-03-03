  • home icon
  • "Permanently suspend this animal": NHL fans go scorched earth on Matt Rempe for his big hit on Nick Blankenburg

"Permanently suspend this animal": NHL fans go scorched earth on Matt Rempe for his big hit on Nick Blankenburg

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:34 GMT
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Nashville Predators at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is in trouble again after a high hit in Sunday night’s game. In the first period at Madison Square Garden, he raised his elbow and hit Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg in the head. Blankenburg fell to the ice and appeared shaken. The officials gave Rempe a two-minute minor for elbowing.

NHL News shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

"#NYR Matt Rempe with another high hit, this time on #Preds Nick Blankenburg. Gets 2 mins for elbowing"
also-read-trending Trending

Following this, NHL fans started reacting to it on X.

"Permanently suspend this animal!," a fan said.
"All of his hits are high hits he’s fu**in 6’9”," another fan commented.
"He hit his head Expel this dog," one X user said.

Many believe Matt Rempe’s play is reckless and dangerous. Take a look at some more reactions from fans on X.

"The guy is gonna be out of the league faster than the two line pass lol," a fan said.
"This kid is going to SERIOUSLY injure someone. Completely reckless! Clearly lets go of the stick in an intention to throw an elbow," another fan commented.
"NHL has to get him under control. He can't stay away from a dangerous hit. If it were me, suspend him through the rest of the season + playoffs (if they make it). He needs to learn a lesson and his 8 game suspension didn't do that," a fan tweeted.

Matt Rempe fought Andreas Englund after hitting his teammate

Matt Rempe fought Andreas Englund on Sunday after hitting Nick Blankenburg. Englund stepped in to defend his teammate. Both players traded punches, and the fight ended in a draw. Rempe was left with a bloody nose. The NHL may review his hit, as Blankenburg’s head hit the glass.

Rempe was suspended for eight games in December for a hit on Miro Heiskanen. It was his second suspension.

The New York Rangers won the game 4-0 against the Nashville Predators. Artemi Panarin, J.T. Miller, K’Andre Miller and Brett Berard scored. Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had two points.

Rempe played seven minutes, took one shot, and had seven penalty minutes. He continues to bring toughness to the Rangers’ fourth line.

The Rangers now have 64 points. They trail the Columbus Blue Jackets (68 points) and the Detroit Red Wings, who hold the last playoff spot.

