"Peta gonna be protesting": NHL fans react as Red Wings fan keeps up tradition, launches massive Octopus on ice during Islanders clash

A Detroit Red Wings fan kept up a long-standing tradition during the 6-3 win against the New York Islanders last night by throwing an octopus onto the ice.

The reason for throwing the octopus is that each of the eight tentacles symbolizes each of the eight NHL playoff matches needed to secure the Stanley Cup in the past.

"Peta gonna be protesting," wrote one NHL fan on Twitter in response to the video of the octopus hitting the ice.

While PETA has not yet issued a statement, they have protested the practice in the past.

Despite arena rules and city ordinances forbidding throwing objects onto the ice, Detroit fans have been tossing octopuses for decades. Arena staff and league officials often look the other way, considering it an iconic part of the Wings' fan experience.

The tradition dates back to the 1952 playoffs when Detroit brothers Pete and Jerry Cusimano hurled an octopus onto the Olympia Stadium ice. The Red Wings swept the series that year on their way to a Stanley Cup win.

The Red Wings' 6-3 win over the Islanders

The Detroit Red Wings' Christian Fischer scored the opening goal on a breakaway with 8:45 remaining in the second period. The New York Islanders' Mike Reilly tied the score with 6:35 left in the second period, sending a shot from inside the line that sneaked between James Reimer’s legs.

Detroit took back the lead with four minutes to go in the second period when Andrew Copp tapped in a rebound from Fischer’s shot for his first goal since Jan. 27.

Dylan Larkin extended Detroit’s lead to 3-1 with a one-timer off DeBrincat’s pass at 1:52 remaining in the second period. Copp netted his goal at 5:12 of the third period followed by Patrick Kane making it 5-1 at 6:22.

Jean Gabriel Pageau scored a power-play goal on a rebound halfway through the period. Barzal narrowed the gap to 5-3 with 8:40 left to play. Larkin sealed the Red Wings' victory with an empty-net goal.

Detroit will next face the Nashville Predators on Saturday at Bridgestone Arena.