"Peterka offer sheet incoming" - Hockey fans react as Rangers send their 12th pick in 2025 NHL draft to Penguins to finalize J.T. Miller trade

The New York Rangers are parting with the 12th pick in this weekend's draft as part of the J.T. Miller deal, insider Chris Johnston reported on Tuesday. They had to get rid of either this year's or next year's, and they opted to move on from the 2025 pick.

Johnston also reported that the Rangers would've had to transfer an unprotected 2026 first-rounder to the Pittsburgh Penguins or this pick. However, the front office thinks next year's first-round pick will be more valuable to use at the deadline in 2026.

The finalizing of the trade had NHL fans buzzing. They reacted in the comments section. Many believe this means they're going after JJ Peterka.

"Peterka offer sheet incoming," a fan said.

"Good move since next year is the McKenna draft," one said.

"Is this a sign that the Rangers are expecting to be worse in the coming season?" another asked.

"Good move for them," one praised.

"Guess they’re worried they’ll also be bad next year, potentially worse than this year," another one chimed in.

The Rangers had a choice to make to satisfy the Miller trade from earlier this year, and it's a calculated one. Making the wrong choice on which draft choice to send could've harmed them in the long run.

With J.T. Miller pick swap, Penguins amassing tons of draft capital

Thanks to another trade between the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins, the first-round pick the New York Rangers sent for J.T. Miller has landed in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins got a pick from the J.T. Miller trade (Imagn)

It gives them the 11th and 12th picks in this year's draft, an impressive haul for a team in need of an infusion of young talent. That's not where it ends, though. They have six picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 draft.

Thanks to some other moves, the Penguins also have six picks in the first three rounds in next year's draft, so they're well equipped to get more talent on the roster.

This comes as the final part of the trade that sent Marcus Pettersson and Drew O'Connor to the Canucks at the beginning of this year.

