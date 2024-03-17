"Petterson just a ghost": Fans question Elias Pettersson's performance in Vancouver Canucks' 2-1 loss to Washington Capitals 

Elias Pettersson, securing his long-term future with the Vancouver Canucks after signing an eight-year contract on March 2, 2024, faced criticism following the team's 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals. Despite logging 20:59 minutes of ice time, Elias Pettersson managed only three shots on goal.

Pettersson's poor performance comes amid a strong season where he played 68 games, accumulating 31 goals and 48 assists for a total of 79 points.

Fans are expressing disappointment over Elias Pettersson's performance in this crucial game.

Some reacted negatively to Canucks GM Patrik Alvins' decision to sign Elias Pettersson instead of trading him.

Some fans also reacted over the icing call, which changed the game's momentum.

The fact that the team couldn't play a full 60 minutes added to the frustration of the fans.

Fans also reacted to the team's condition heading into the playoffs.

Tom Wilson and Alex Ovechkin scored within 1:53 apart in the second period, securing the victory for the Capitals at Rogers Arena on Saturday. Charlie Lindgren's 21 saves bolstered the Capitals, who now have consecutive wins after losing the first two games of a five-game road trip.

Brock Boese­r scored for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes assisted, marking his 77th point this season. Hughes set a new personal best, surpassing his prior Canucks record for most points by defenseman.

Despite Casey DeSmith's 22 saves for the Canucks, it wasn't enough to secure a win, marking the team's first regulation loss in six games (4-1-1).

Alex Ovechkin's heroics overshadow Elias Pettersson's subpar performance

Brock Boeser ignited the scoreboard at 1:11 of the first period, deflecting a Quinn Hughes wrist shot past Charlie Lindgren. Hughes orchestrated the play from the right point, eluding Capitals forward T.J. Oshie along the blue line before unleashing the shot from the left face-off dot.

The Capitals responded in the second period, with Tom Wilson leveling the score 1-1 at 6:01 after a Vancouver icing. A sequence initiated by John Carlson's shot from the right boards deflected off Wilson's skate to Ivan Miroshnichenko, who deftly fed Wilson for a quick shot that beat Casey DeSmith.

Shortly after, at 7:54, Alex Ovechkin seized the lead for Washington after another icing making it 2-1. Oshie, celebrating his 1,000th NHL game, kickstarted the play with a precise pass from below the goal line to Alexander Alexeyev in the high slot.

Alexeyev then found Connor McMichael inside the right hashmark, who swiftly relayed the puck back to Ovechkin at the far post for a tap-in, marking Ovechkin's 841st career goal and his 127th game-winning goal.

Ovechkin's goal propelled him further in the record books, now trailing only Jaromir Jagr with 135 game-winning goals. Ovechkin is also sitting at 19 goals this season, one strike shy of achieving 20 goals in each of his 19 NHL seasons.