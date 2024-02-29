Nightclub bouncer turned PGA Tour champ, golfer Jake Knapp bags sponsorship deal with Anaheim Ducks

A unique collaboration was seen at the PGA Tour, with golfer Jake Knapp landing a sponsorship deal with the Anaheim Ducks before his impressive victory at the Mexican Open. Knapp's journey to securing the sponsorship began with a round of golf alongside Tim Ryan, the president and CEO of the Anaheim Ducks.

At the Mexican Open, Knapp clinched his first PGA Tour victory in his ninth start on the circuit. His triumph included sinking a putt worth nearly $1.46 million.

The partnership between Knapp and the Anaheim Ducks took place after their round of golf together, with the Ducks proudly displaying their logo on Knapp's T-shirt.

A photo shared on Instagram by Front Office Sports captured Knapp posing with his trophy, adorned with the Anaheim Ducks logo, accompanied by the caption:

"Thanks to a round of golf with an NHL exec, Mexican Open Jake Knapp wears an Anaheim Ducks logo on his sleeve"

Tim Ryan, the CEO of OCV!be, the parent company of the Anaheim Ducks, played a pivotal role in facilitating the sponsorship agreement.

With over four decades of experience in arena management and event creation, including leadership roles within the Anaheim Ducks organization, Ryan recognized the opportunity to collaborate with Knapp and enhance the Ducks' brand presence beyond hockey.

As the CEO of OCV!be, Ryan oversees the development of a multi-billion-dollar mixed-use project centered around the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. His extensive experience and strategic vision align perfectly with the decision to sponsor Knapp.

A look at Jake Knapp's Mexican Open dominance

Despite facing a challenge from Sami Valimaki, who looked to be the first Finnish golfer to win on the PGA Tour, Jake Knapp maintained his composure to secure victory at the Mexican Open.

Despite relinquishing his four-shot lead early in the final round, Knapp held on to card an even-par 71, finishing 19-under par overall. The win propelled him 49 places to world No. 52, marking his first PGA Tour victory. Knapp expressed profound gratitude for the milestone (via CNN) :

“I’ll never forget this. For the rest of my life, this will be my first win on the PGA Tour. Whether it’s my first win and only one that I ever have or it’s the first of many, this will always be one that I remember.”

Remarkably, Jake Knapp clinched victory despite hitting just two fairways, a record low for a PGA Tour winner.