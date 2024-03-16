Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will air live on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, and NBCSP. The contest is broadcast on WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks and WBZFM (The Sports Hub) 98.5.
The Philadelphia Flyers have a 34-25-8 record after losing their last game 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers have won two of their last five games.
Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are 39-14-15 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins have won three of their last five games.
Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster
- Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink
- Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway
Defensemen
- Cam York - Travis Sanheim
- Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard
- Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom
Injuries
- Nick Seeler (lower body)
- Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
- Ryan Ellis (lower body)
- Jamie Drysdale (upper body)
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 39
- Wins: 19
- Losses: 14
- Draws: 5
- Goals Conceded: 96
- Goals Per Game: 2.67
- Shots Against: 937
- Save Percentage: .898
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds
Boston Bruins’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
- Trent Frederic - Morgan Geekie - Justin Brazeau
- John Beecher - Jesper Boqvist - Jakub Lauko
Defensemen
- Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
- Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke
Goalies
- Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark
Injuries
- James van Riemsdyk (illness)
- Milan Lucic (personal)
- Pat Maroon (back)
- Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
- Matt Grzelcyk (illness)
- Matthew Poitras (shoulder)
Boston Bruins starting goalie
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 37
- Wins: 21
- Losses: 7
- Draws: 8
- Goals Conceded: 89
- Goals Per Game: 2.49
- Shots Against: 1109
- Save Percentage: .920
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 58 seconds