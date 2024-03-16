Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

  • home icon
By ARJUN B
Modified Mar 16, 2024 14:32 GMT
The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will air live on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, and NBCSP. The contest is broadcast on WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks and WBZFM (The Sports Hub) 98.5.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 34-25-8 record after losing their last game 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are 39-14-15 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins have won three of their last five games.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny
  • Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster
  • Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink
  • Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

  • Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  • Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard
  • Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

  • Nick Seeler (lower body)
  • Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
  • Ryan Ellis (lower body)
  • Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 39
  • Wins: 19
  • Losses: 14
  • Draws: 5
  • Goals Conceded: 96
  • Goals Per Game: 2.67
  • Shots Against: 937
  • Save Percentage: .898
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds

Boston Bruins’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
  • Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
  • Trent Frederic - Morgan Geekie - Justin Brazeau
  • John Beecher - Jesper Boqvist - Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

  • Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
  • Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
  • Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke

Goalies

  • Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark

Injuries

  • James van Riemsdyk (illness)
  • Milan Lucic (personal)
  • Pat Maroon (back)
  • Derek Forbort (undisclosed)
  • Matt Grzelcyk (illness)
  • Matthew Poitras (shoulder)

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman
Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 37
  • Wins: 21
  • Losses: 7
  • Draws: 8
  • Goals Conceded: 89
  • Goals Per Game: 2.49
  • Shots Against: 1109
  • Save Percentage: .920
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 58 seconds

