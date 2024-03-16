Philadelphia Flyers vs Boston Bruins: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 16th March, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET at TD Garden. The game will air live on ESPN+, NHLN, SN, and NBCSP. The contest is broadcast on WMMR 93.3 FM Rocks and WBZFM (The Sports Hub) 98.5.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 34-25-8 record after losing their last game 6-2 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers have won two of their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are 39-14-15 after winning their most recent game 2-1 against the Montreal Canadiens. The Bruins have won three of their last five games.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Scott Laughton - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Tyson Foerster

Denis Gurianov - Sean Couturier - Bobby Brink

Noah Cates - Ryan Poehling - Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal - Ronnie Attard

Egor Zamula - Erik Johnson

Goalies

Samuel Ersson - Felix Sandstrom

Injuries

Nick Seeler (lower body)

Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Jamie Drysdale (upper body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for the Flyers. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 39

Wins: 19

Losses: 14

Draws: 5

Goals Conceded: 96

Goals Per Game: 2.67

Shots Against: 937

Save Percentage: .898

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 23 seconds

Boston Bruins’ projected lineups

Forwards

Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic - Morgan Geekie - Justin Brazeau

John Beecher - Jesper Boqvist - Jakub Lauko

Defensemen

Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon - Andrew Peeke

Goalies

Jeremy Swayman - Linus Ullmark

Injuries

James van Riemsdyk (illness)

Milan Lucic (personal)

Pat Maroon (back)

Derek Forbort (undisclosed)

Matt Grzelcyk (illness)

Matthew Poitras (shoulder)

Boston Bruins starting goalie

Boston Bruins - Jeremy Swayman

Jeremy Swayman is expected to start for the Bruins. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 37

Wins: 21

Losses: 7

Draws: 8

Goals Conceded: 89

Goals Per Game: 2.49

Shots Against: 1109

Save Percentage: .920

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 57 minutes and 58 seconds