Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the game scheduled for 7:30 PM ET and airing on TNT and Max.

Philadelphia suffered a 6-3 defeat on the road in their previous game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17. Chicago's most recent outing ended in a 6-3 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 19.

Over their last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-5-1, scoring a total of 28 goals in that span. They've conceded 33 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game in those matchups.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in their recent performances, managing only a 1-8-1 record over their last 10 games. They've scored an average of just 1.5 goals per game (15 goals total) during this stretch and have allowed an average of 3.1 goals against per game (31 goals total) on the defensive end.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny

Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates - Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell

Defencemen

Cam York - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Egor Zamula - Travis Sanheim

Goalies

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Flyers. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 30

GS (Games Started): 28

WINS: 15

L (Losses): 10

OTL (Overtime Losses): 4

GA (Goals Against): 75

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.64

SA (Shots Against): 737

SV (Saves): 662

SV% (Save Percentage): .898

SO (Shutouts): 3

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:55

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forward

Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev

Anthony Beauvillier - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Boris Katchouk - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh

Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Ryan Donato

Defencemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalie

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek will most likely start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for the season:

GP (Games Played): 39

GS (Games Started): 37

WINS: 13

L (Losses): 22

OTL (Overtime Losses): 2

GA (Goals Against): 110

GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.99

SA (Shots Against): 1215

SV (Saves): 1105

SV% (Save Percentage): .909

SO (Shutouts): 1

TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:37