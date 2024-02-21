Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the game scheduled for 7:30 PM ET and airing on TNT and Max.
Philadelphia suffered a 6-3 defeat on the road in their previous game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17. Chicago's most recent outing ended in a 6-3 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 19.
Over their last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-5-1, scoring a total of 28 goals in that span. They've conceded 33 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game in those matchups.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in their recent performances, managing only a 1-8-1 record over their last 10 games. They've scored an average of just 1.5 goals per game (15 goals total) during this stretch and have allowed an average of 3.1 goals against per game (31 goals total) on the defensive end.
Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
- Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates - Garnet Hathaway
- Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell
Defencemen
- Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
- Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
- Egor Zamula - Travis Sanheim
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson
- Cal Petersen
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Flyers. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 30
- GS (Games Started): 28
- WINS: 15
- L (Losses): 10
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 4
- GA (Goals Against): 75
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.64
- SA (Shots Against): 737
- SV (Saves): 662
- SV% (Save Percentage): .898
- SO (Shutouts): 3
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:55
Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups
Forward
- Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
- Anthony Beauvillier - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Boris Katchouk - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh
- Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Ryan Donato
Defencemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier
Goalie
- Petr Mrazek
- Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie
Petr Mrazek will most likely start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for the season:
- GP (Games Played): 39
- GS (Games Started): 37
- WINS: 13
- L (Losses): 22
- OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
- GA (Goals Against): 110
- GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.99
- SA (Shots Against): 1215
- SV (Saves): 1105
- SV% (Save Percentage): .909
- SO (Shutouts): 1
- TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:37