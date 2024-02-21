  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Chicago Blackhawks
  • Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Feb 21, 2024 15:01 GMT
Chicago Blackhawks v Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 21st February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks at the United Center on Wednesday, Feb. 21, with the game scheduled for 7:30 PM ET and airing on TNT and Max.

Philadelphia suffered a 6-3 defeat on the road in their previous game against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 17. Chicago's most recent outing ended in a 6-3 loss on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on February 19.

Over their last 10 games, the Flyers are 4-5-1, scoring a total of 28 goals in that span. They've conceded 33 goals, averaging 3.3 goals against per game in those matchups.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks have struggled in their recent performances, managing only a 1-8-1 record over their last 10 games. They've scored an average of just 1.5 goals per game (15 goals total) during this stretch and have allowed an average of 3.1 goals against per game (31 goals total) on the defensive end.

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Cam Atkinson
  • Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Travis Konecny
  • Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates - Garnet Hathaway
  • Nicolas Deslauriers - Scott Laughton - Olle Lycksell

Defencemen

  • Cam York - Jamie Drysdale
  • Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
  • Egor Zamula - Travis Sanheim

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson
  • Cal Petersen

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Samuel Ersson
Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson will most likely start for the Flyers. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 30
  • GS (Games Started): 28
  • WINS: 15
  • L (Losses): 10
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 4
  • GA (Goals Against): 75
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.64
  • SA (Shots Against): 737
  • SV (Saves): 662
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .898
  • SO (Shutouts): 3
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:55

Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups

Forward

  • Nick Foligno - Connor Bedard - Philipp Kurashev
  • Anthony Beauvillier - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Boris Katchouk - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh
  • Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Ryan Donato

Defencemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Jarred Tinordi - Louis Crevier

Goalie

  • Petr Mrazek
  • Arvid Soderblom

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Petr Mrazek
Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek will most likely start for the Chicago Blackhawks. Here are his stats for the season:

  • GP (Games Played): 39
  • GS (Games Started): 37
  • WINS: 13
  • L (Losses): 22
  • OTL (Overtime Losses): 2
  • GA (Goals Against): 110
  • GA/G (Goals Against per Game): 2.99
  • SA (Shots Against): 1215
  • SV (Saves): 1105
  • SV% (Save Percentage): .909
  • SO (Shutouts): 1
  • TOI/G (Time on Ice per Game): 56:37

Quick Links

Edited by Shamik Banerjee
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...