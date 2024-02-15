Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs (27-16-8) take on the Philadelphia Flyers (29-19-6) at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. The Maple Leafs clinched a 4-1 victory at home in their previous game against the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 13, while the Flyers secured a 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes on home ice on Feb. 12.

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Spectator's Game Day Guide

Date and Time : Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET

: Thursday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. ET Venue : Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Broadcast : ESPN+, TSN4 and NBCS-PH

: ESPN+, TSN4 and NBCS-PH Live Streaming : FuboTV

: FuboTV Radio: TSN1050Radio and ESPN Radio

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview

The Philadelphia Flyers are averaging 2.90 goals per game and boast a power play success rate of 12.6%. Defensively, they have a 2.83 GAA and lead the league with an impressive 12 shorthanded goals.

Travis Konecny leads the team with 25 goals and 24 assists, followed by Owen Tippett with 19 goals and 13 assists. Sean Couturier added 22 assists with 148 shots on goal.

Moreover, Carter Hart boasts a 12-9-3 record in goal, maintaining a 2.80 GAA and a .906 SV%.

The Flyers contend with injuries, as Tyson Foerster is listed as questionable due to a lower-body injury, Ryan Ellis is ruled out with a lower-body issue and Rasmus Ristolainen is also sidelined.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs hold a 13-10-2 record in home games and 27-16-8 overall. They boast a record of 24-6-6 when they manage to score three or more goals.

William Nylander leads the charge for Toronto with 26 goals and 40 assists. Auston Matthews has been another major force for the Maple Leafs, contributing 42 goals and 21 assists, while Morgan Rielly has 36 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov holds a 10-4-6 record this year, maintaining a 3.26 GAA and a .880 SV%.

The Toronto Maple Leafs face a slew of injuries, with Joseph Woll out due to an ankle issue, Calle Jarnkrok sidelines with a knuckle injury, Matt Murray nursing a hip problem, John Klingberg ruled out for the season with a hip injury, Conor Timmins absent due to illness and Jake Muzzin sidelined for the season with a back injury.

At the same time, Martin Jones and Morgan Reilly are also unavailable.

