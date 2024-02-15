Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The contest can also be listened to on WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks! and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Flyers have won four straight games.

Meanwhile, The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 27-16-8 record after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their last matchup. The Maple Leafs have won three games out of the last five.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson

Garnet Hathaway - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates

Olle Lycksell - Scott Laughton - Egor Zamula

Defensemen

Cam York - Travis Sanheim

Marc Staal - Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Goalies

Samuel Ersson -Cal Petersen

Injuries

Ryan Ellis (lower body)

Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson

Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 28

Wins: 15

Losses: 9

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 66

Goals Per Game: 2.49

Shots Against: 670

Save Percentage: .901

Shutouts: 3

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups

Forwards

J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser

Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter

Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland

Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Ian Cole - Tyler Myers

Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman

Goalies

Ilya Samsonov - Thatcher Demko

Injuries

Mitchell Marner (illness)

Conor Timmins (illness)

John Klingberg (hip)

Matt Murray (hip)

Joseph Woll (ankle)

John Tavares (illness)

Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)

Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov

Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for Toronto. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 22

Wins: 10

Losses: 4

Draws: 6

Goals Conceded: 66

Goals Per Game: 3.27

Shots Against: 550

Save Percentage: .880

Shutouts: 2

Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 8 seconds