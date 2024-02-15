Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Philadelphia Flyers will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The contest can also be listened to on WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks! and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.
The Philadelphia Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Flyers have won four straight games.
Meanwhile, The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 27-16-8 record after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their last matchup. The Maple Leafs have won three games out of the last five.
Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
- Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
- Garnet Hathaway - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates
- Olle Lycksell - Scott Laughton - Egor Zamula
Defensemen
- Cam York - Travis Sanheim
- Marc Staal - Jamie Drysdale
- Nick Seeler - Sean Walker
Goalies
- Samuel Ersson -Cal Petersen
Injuries
- Ryan Ellis (lower body)
- Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 28
- Wins: 15
- Losses: 9
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 66
- Goals Per Game: 2.49
- Shots Against: 670
- Save Percentage: .901
- Shutouts: 3
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 43 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups
Forwards
- J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser
- Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
- Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
- Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev
Defensemen
- Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
- Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
- Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman
Goalies
- Ilya Samsonov - Thatcher Demko
Injuries
- Mitchell Marner (illness)
- Conor Timmins (illness)
- John Klingberg (hip)
- Matt Murray (hip)
- Joseph Woll (ankle)
- John Tavares (illness)
- Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
- Jake Muzzin (back)
Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for Toronto. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 22
- Wins: 10
- Losses: 4
- Draws: 6
- Goals Conceded: 66
- Goals Per Game: 3.27
- Shots Against: 550
- Save Percentage: .880
- Shutouts: 2
- Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 8 seconds