Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 15, 2024 14:14 GMT
Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers vs Toronto Maple Leafs

The Philadelphia Flyers will face off against the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN+ and NBCS-PH. The contest can also be listened to on WMMR - 93.3 FM Rocks! and CJCL Sportsnet 590 The FAN.

The Philadelphia Flyers have a 29-19-6 record after winning their last game 5-3 against the Arizona Coyotes. The Flyers have won four straight games.

Meanwhile, The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 27-16-8 record after defeating the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their last matchup. The Maple Leafs have won three games out of the last five.

Philadelphia Flyers’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett - Sean Couturier - Travis Konecny
  • Joel Farabee - Morgan Frost - Cam Atkinson
  • Garnet Hathaway - Ryan Poehling - Noah Cates
  • Olle Lycksell - Scott Laughton - Egor Zamula

Defensemen

  • Cam York - Travis Sanheim
  • Marc Staal - Jamie Drysdale
  • Nick Seeler - Sean Walker

Goalies

  • Samuel Ersson -Cal Petersen

Injuries

  • Ryan Ellis (lower body)
  • Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Philadelphia Flyers - Samuel Ersson
Samuel Ersson is expected to start for Philadelphia. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 28
  • Wins: 15
  • Losses: 9
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 66
  • Goals Per Game: 2.49
  • Shots Against: 670
  • Save Percentage: .901
  • Shutouts: 3
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 43 seconds

Toronto Maple Leafs’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • J.T. Miller - Elias Lindholm - Brock Boeser
  • Nils Hoglander - Elias Pettersson - Pius Suter
  • Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
  • Phil Di Giuseppe - Nils Aman Ilya Mikheyev

Defensemen

  • Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
  • Ian Cole - Tyler Myers
  • Noah Juulsen - Mark Friedman

Goalies

  • Ilya Samsonov - Thatcher Demko

Injuries

  • Mitchell Marner (illness)
  • Conor Timmins (illness)
  • John Klingberg (hip)
  • Matt Murray (hip)
  • Joseph Woll (ankle)
  • John Tavares (illness)
  • Calle Jarnkrok (knuckle)
  • Jake Muzzin (back)

Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie

Toronto Maple Leafs - Ilya Samsonov
Ilya Samsonov is expected to start for Toronto. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 22
  • Wins: 10
  • Losses: 4
  • Draws: 6
  • Goals Conceded: 66
  • Goals Per Game: 3.27
  • Shots Against: 550
  • Save Percentage: .880
  • Shutouts: 2
  • Average Ice Time: 55 minutes and 8 seconds

