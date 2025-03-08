"Pi**ed off at least half their fanbase": Bruins fans react as Charlie Coyle gets traded to Avalanche for Casey Mittelstadt

The Boston Bruins have officially parted ways with Massachusetts native and veteran forward Charlie Coyle. They sent Coyle and their 2026 fifth-round pick to the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Casey Mittelstadt, a conditional 2025 second-round pick, and prospect Will Zellers.

The move, which signals a shift in Boston’s roster construction, ignited a firestorm of reactions among fans. While some saw it as a necessary shake-up, others were outraged. Many lamented the loss of Charlie Coyle, a fan-favorite and a key depth piece, while others questioned the team’s overall direction.

With emotions running high, Bruins fans flooded social media. Some even joked that the trade should be the first domino in a complete rebuild, which it may have been given that captain Brad Marchand was also traded away on deadline day:

"Announce Marchand to Edmonton," one fan said.

Another compared the move to the Ray Bourque trade:

And pi**ed off at least half their fanbase," another said. "This isn't a 'trade Ray Bourque so he can win a Stanley Cup'ttransaction. We understood that deal."

Several fans stated their specific displeasure with Bruins' GM Don Sweeney:

"How does Sweeney still have a job?," one fan asked.

"That’s terrible asset management. Sweeney/Neely should be fired," another fan commented.

Others thought the Bruins won the trade:

"Extremely rare Sweeney W," one fan said.

The trade was officially announced on the Bruins’ social media, with the team thanking Coyle for his contributions and welcoming Mittelstadt to Boston. The trade comes as the Bruins attempt to balance their roster with younger talent while not veering toward a total rebuild despite most likely missing playoffs this season.

Charlie Coyle, who had been with the Bruins since 2019, played a key role in Boston’s deep playoff runs and was a reliable two-way forward. Mittelstadt, a skilled playmaker, brings offensive upside but is seen as a gamble compared to the more established Coyle.

The move suggests Boston is looking for more offensive creativity, but the decision to trade a beloved veteran has clearly divided the fanbase.

What Charlie Coyle-Casey Mittelstadt trade means for the Bruins

NHL: MAR 02 Bruins at Wild - Source: Getty

With Charlie Coyle now in Colorado and Brad Marchand in Florida, the Bruins will rely more heavily on Mittelstadt and other young forwards to step up. The team will clearly be looking for a new offensive spark, but the question is whether Mittelstadt can fill the void Coyle leaves behind.

If Mittelstadt thrives in Boston, Sweeney may be vindicated, but if he struggles, the backlash could intensify. Either way, Bruins fans will be watching closely as the team moves forward without one of its most dependable players, not to mention a homegrown talent. Will the “Fire Sweeney” chants return to TD Garden?

