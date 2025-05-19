PIC: Leon Draisaitl enjoys cozy snuggles with pet dog Bowie on a 'lazy Saturday' with fiancee Celeste by his side

Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers have punched their tickets to the Western Conference Final. Draisaitl is taking the time off between the rounds to relax before they face the Dallas Stars for a shot at the Stanley Cup Finals.

On Sunday, his fiancee Celeste Desjardins posted a photo of him lying on the couch with their dog Bowie on her Instagram stories. Draisaitl was wrapped in a blanket, wearing a blue top, while Bowie rested on his chest.

“Lazy sundays with my boys 😌,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Draisaitl and the account dedicated to their dog.

via Instagram/ @celestedesjardins

Leon Draisaitl has had a standout 2024-25 NHL season and is among the three finalists for the Hart Trophy. In the postseason, he has scored 5 goals and made 11 assists for a total of 16 points in the 11 games the Oilers have played so far.

Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee took a trip to the venue of their upcoming wedding

Earlier last month, Leon Draisaitl’s fiancee Celeste Desjardins took a trip to Provence, France, which she had previously announced as the venue for the couple’s upcoming wedding. Celeste shared a special carousel of photos on her Instagram featuring special monets of her time in the French countryside.

“A week full of love… x.,” she wrote in the caption.

The photos featured some cozy and scenic moments including a stone house covered in vines, cloudy skies and a small building with blue shutters. One click featured an older couple possibly her family relaxing indoors. Other photos showed a friend named Emma on a green couch, a candlelit table with books and bottles and a peaceful road lined with trees.

She also shared pictures of blooming flowers, a garden with a round fountain, a backgammon board and a warm fireplace setup. Her final slide was a selfie with their dog Bowie lying on a bed.

Amid the trip, Celeste also celebrated Leon Draisaitl winning the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy for scoring the most goals (52) in the season. She proudly posted a poster and wrote in her Instagram story:

“I’m so proud of you, baby! It’s all in you, keep going!!!! I love you!!!”

Leon Draisaitl is the first German player to win the Rocket Trophy since its inception in 1999.

