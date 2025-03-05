Pierre LeBrun speculates NJ Devils' trade deadline outlook of using Jack Hughes' $8,000,000 cap hit after potential major injury

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun shared how the NJ Devils might handle the trade deadline after center Jack Hughes’ injury. Hughes left the game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night after taking a hit from Jack Eichel. The alternate captain missed Tuesday's game against the Dallas Stars.

The Devils are waiting for medical updates before making trade decisions. If Hughes is out long-term, they could place him on Long-Term Injured Reserve. This would free up his $8 million cap hit for new players until the playoffs. However, in an X post on Tuesday, LeBrun reported that the Devils are not assuming this yet and will wait for clarity.

"Devils aren't yet operating as if they'll have Hughes' $8M cap hit to use at the deadline, they want to wait until they get more clarity over next few days on his situation to know for sure. But they were already in the C trade market even before the injury. They'll be looking for offense whether it's C or W before Friday's deadline. Plus maybe add a D depth piece," LeBrun tweeted.

New Jersey was already looking for a center before Hughes got hurt. Now, his injury adds urgency to the team's search for a new center. Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders is one of the top available centers. However, he lacks the defensive ability the Devils need in their bottom six. If Hughes is out for the playoffs, Nelson’s offensive skills could help New Jersey.

Another option is Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton, who has 11 goals in 58 games. He is strong defensively and kills penalties. His $3 million cap hit also makes him a good choice. Laughton will be a free agent after the season, so the Flyers may be open to moving him. The NJ Devils have limited choices, and Laughton could be the best fit for their playoff push.

NJ Devils fall 4-3 to Dallas Stars after last-second goal

The NJ Devils lost 4-3 to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Wyatt Johnston scored first at 1:39 of the first period, skating the length of the ice and shooting from the slot.

Ilya Lyubushkin made it 2-0 at 6:30 of the second with a wrist shot from the right circle. Timo Meier responded at 7:09 with a power-play goal from the right circle, making it 2-1. Roope Hintz extended Dallas’ lead to 3-1 at 19:46, scoring from the slot during a 5-on-3 power play.

In the third period, Nico Hischier tipped in a power-play goal at 12:18 to cut the deficit to 3-2. Brett Pesce tied it 3-3 at 15:52 with a snap shot from the right circle. Thomas Harley then scored the game-winner with five seconds left on a wrist shot through a screen.

Jacob Markstrom made 17 saves for the NJ Devils, who played without Jack Hughes. New Jersey has lost seven of its past 12 games.

