Pierre-Luc Dubois makes his feelings extremely clear on underwhelming LA Kings tenure ahead of facing former team  

Pierre-Luc Dubois has had a very interesting career. At just 26 years old, he's already on his fourth NHL team, having been traded on three different occasions.

After requesting a trade out of Winnipeg during the 2023 offseason, he was dealt to LA and immediately signed an eight-year, $68,000,000 contract with the Kings. Dubois thought he had finally settled down and found a long-term destination for the next eight years of his career. Unfortunately, it didn't go according to plan.

In his first and only year as a King, Dubois struggled mightily, recording just 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 82 games, the worst full season of his career. His contract quickly became a liability for general manager Rob Blake, and after just one season, Pierre-Luc Dubois was shipped to Washington in exchange for goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

Eric Stephens of The Athletic wrote a recent article where he spoke to Dubois about his short stint as a King prior to facing his old team on Thursday night.

"I learned a lot last year. Since my first days in Columbus, you're playing top-six, in Winnipeg, top-six. And then all of a sudden, you're not. It's a challenge, and it's not that it can't be done, but it's a challenge. That's on me, I've never hid behind that. I was not good in that challenge," Dubois said.

Dubois spent the majority of his time in Los Angeles as the third-line center behind Anze Kopitar and Phil Danault.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is having a career year in Washington

Four teams later, Pierre-Luc Dubois appears to have found his home.

The third-overall pick from the 2016 draft has rejuvenated his career as a Washington Capital. Dubois has racked up 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in 66 games and has a +27 rating thus far in 2024-25. He's also been head coach Spencer Carbery's shutdown centerman.

He's been one of the biggest reasons why the Caps are 43-15-8 (94 points) on the season, leading the Metropolitan division by a landslide and second overall in the entire league.

Dubois and the Capitals wrap up a three-game road trip on Saturday night in San Jose against the Sharks. The puck drops at 5 p.m. EST at SAP Center.

