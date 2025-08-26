  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Alexander Ovechkin
  • Pierre-Luc Dubois shares untold story behind Alex Ovechkin's iconic belly flop after breaking Wayne Grezky's all-time record

Pierre-Luc Dubois shares untold story behind Alex Ovechkin's iconic belly flop after breaking Wayne Grezky's all-time record

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Aug 26, 2025 14:51 GMT
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals - Game Five - Source: Getty
Alex Ovechkin’s accidental dive celebration becomes legendary after record-breaking goal (image credit: getty)

Alex Ovechkin is the NHL's leading scorer with 897 goals. He entered the game on April 6 tied with Wayne Gretzky with 894 goals. Ovechkin scored his 895th goal versus the New York Islanders and reached the milestone after 20 seasons.

Ad

He scored on a power-play shot past goalie Ilya Sorokin, and as soon as the puck touched the net, fans and teammates celebrated the historic moment. However, it was Ovechkin's celebration that grabbed everyone's attention.

It has become famous as it was a belly flop, sliding across the blue line with his arms out. Teammates rushed over to him, adding to the excitement, and surrounded him. The clip of the dive went viral, and many still remember it as a fun and unusual celebration.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Washington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois shared a story about the dive on Monday.

"The funniest thing about all this is that after he scored the goal, his celebration (the dive) wasn't what he wanted to do at all," Dubois said, via TVA Sports. "He fell!"

The celebration was not intentional, and with everyone surrounding Ovechkin, he couldn't celebrate the way he wanted to.

Ad
"When he got up, we were all already on top of him, so he couldn't celebrate like he wanted to," Dubois said.

Ovechkin confirmed the story after the game, mentioning that the ice was slippery, which caused him to fall.

"Ice was bad today, so I fell," Ovechkin said, via NHL.com. "I’m pretty sure it’s a pretty cool moment. It was cool."
Ad

His former teammate, T.J. Oshie, who retired in June, was at the arena during the historical moment. He compared Ovechkin's celebration to a fountain dive after the 2018 Stanley Cup win.

"That looked very much like a fountain dive," Oshie said, via RMNB. "I’m not trademarking it right now, but it was a fountain-esque dive that he did there over the blue line."
Ad

Ovechkin jokingly responded to Oshie's comparison and said, “Almost.”

Alex Ovechkin has not decided about retirement yet

Alex Ovechkin is entering his 21st NHL season. He is in the final year of his five-year $47.5 million contract, and many are wondering if it will be his last campaign. After Washington’s playoff loss last season, Ovechkin admitted that he has not decided how many more seasons he'll play.

Ad
"To be honest with you, I haven’t thought about it yet, but we’ll see what’s going to happen," Ovechkin said on May 17, via NHL.com. "Obviously, I’m going to try to do my best to be able to do well next year, and we’ll see."

Ovechkin is three goals away from reaching 900. He continues to play with high energy even at 39 years old, and that belly flop celebration showed his playful side.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications