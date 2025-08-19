The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly in early contract extension talks with defenseman Lane Hutson, who became eligible to sign an extension on July 1 as a restricted free agent following his standout rookie season.
Hutson won the Calder Trophy as the top rookie last term. He is widely considered as one of the best upcoming defensemen in the league, with the Habs seeing him as a key piece of the team's future.
On a recent episode of the Toronto Sports Rush, NHL analyst Pierre McGuire speculated on the Habs' next move if Lane Hutson receives an offer from another NHL team.
McGuire explained that even if Hutson remains unsigned, the Canadiens will eventually secure him, and if another team attempts a predatory offer, the Habs are guaranteed to match it.
"I know people in Montreal are panicking about why isn't Lane Hutson signed yet. Lane Hutson will get signed. He's not going anywhere. He's a restricted free agent. Even if he doesn't sign now, they will get—and they, if let's just say somebody tried to make a predatory offer on him, guaranteed Montreal's going to match, which is their right on an RFA," McGuire said (13:00 onwards).
According to reports, Lane Hutson could sign a long-term extension, ranging from $8.8 million to $9.5 milliion AAV.
NHL analyst believes there is no conversation behind closed doors regarding Lane Hutson's extension
NHL analyst Marco D’Amico of RG Media provided insights into the contract extension talks between the Montreal Canadiens and Lane Hutson.
He suggested that while the exact details remain unclear, the negotiations appear to be characterized by a very amicable back-and-forth process.
"We'll never really know exactly, but from what I was told, there's no one really driving the conversations. It's a very amicable back and forth.”
He also stated that the Habs are in no immediate rush to finalize the deal, as the club is entering a new era of signing contracts. Hutson is entering the final year of his three-year, $2.85 million contract. The 21-year-old will become a restructed free agent after the end of the 2025-26 season.
Also Read: NHL analyst updates what's going on behind closed doors between Canadiens & star D-man
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama