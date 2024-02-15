Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet PT. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM, Chicago's News and WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-20-7) were crushed 5-2 by the Florida Panthers in their most recent game, and they are coming off three straight losses.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks (14-36-3) lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in their last matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off seven consecutive losses.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ projected lineups

Forwards

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust

Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Jesse Puljujarvi

Drew O'Connor - Lars Eller - Rickard Rakell

Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Jeff Carter - Colin White

Defensemen

Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang

Ryan Graves - Erik Karlsson

John Ludvig - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

Alex Nedeljkovic - Tristan Jarry

Injuries

Noel Acciari (concussion)

Jansen Harkins (concussion)

Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start for Pittsburgh. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 17

Wins: 8

Losses: 4

Draws: 3

Goals Conceded: 42

Goals Per Game: 2.63

Shots Against: 504

Save Percentage: .917

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 16 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

Tyler Johnson - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh

Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson

Lukas Reichel - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato

Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Defensemen

Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones

Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna

Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier

Goalies

Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)

Taylor Hall (knee)

Jarred Tinordi (lower body)

Andreas Athanasiou (groin)

Connor Bedard (jaw)

Connor Murphy (lower body)

Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Chicago Blackhawks - Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for Chicago. Here are his key stats:

Games Played: 37

Wins: 12

Losses: 21

Draws: 2

Goals Conceded: 103

Goals Per Game: 2.96

Shots Against: 1132

Save Percentage: .909

Shutouts: 1

Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 27 seconds