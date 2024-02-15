Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet PT. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM, Chicago's News and WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News.
The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-20-7) were crushed 5-2 by the Florida Panthers in their most recent game, and they are coming off three straight losses.
Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks (14-36-3) lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in their last matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off seven consecutive losses.
Pittsburgh Penguins’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
- Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Jesse Puljujarvi
- Drew O'Connor - Lars Eller - Rickard Rakell
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Jeff Carter - Colin White
Defensemen
- Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang
- Ryan Graves - Erik Karlsson
- John Ludvig - Chad Ruhwedel
Goalies
- Alex Nedeljkovic - Tristan Jarry
Injuries
- Noel Acciari (concussion)
- Jansen Harkins (concussion)
- Matt Nieto (knee)
Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie
Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start for Pittsburgh. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 17
- Wins: 8
- Losses: 4
- Draws: 3
- Goals Conceded: 42
- Goals Per Game: 2.63
- Shots Against: 504
- Save Percentage: .917
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 16 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups
Forwards
- Tyler Johnson - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh
- Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
- Lukas Reichel - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato
- Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson
Defensemen
- Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
- Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier
Goalies
- Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom
Injuries
- Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
- Taylor Hall (knee)
- Jarred Tinordi (lower body)
- Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
- Connor Bedard (jaw)
- Connor Murphy (lower body)
- Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee)
Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie
Petr Mrazek is expected to start for Chicago. Here are his key stats:
- Games Played: 37
- Wins: 12
- Losses: 21
- Draws: 2
- Goals Conceded: 103
- Goals Per Game: 2.96
- Shots Against: 1132
- Save Percentage: .909
- Shutouts: 1
- Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 27 seconds