  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 15th February, 2024

By ARJUN B
Modified Feb 15, 2024 15:20 GMT
Chicago Blackhawks v Seattle Kraken
Pittsburgh Penguins vs Chicago Blackhawks

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET at the United Center. The game will be broadcast live across various platforms, like ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SportsNet PT. The contest can be heard on WGN - Radio 720 AM, Chicago's News and WESA 90.5, Pittsburgh's NPR News.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (23-20-7) were crushed 5-2 by the Florida Panthers in their most recent game, and they are coming off three straight losses.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Blackhawks (14-36-3) lost 4-2 to the Vancouver Canucks in their last matchup. The Blackhawks are coming off seven consecutive losses.

Pittsburgh Penguins’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Bryan Rust
  • Reilly Smith - Evgeni Malkin - Jesse Puljujarvi
  • Drew O'Connor - Lars Eller - Rickard Rakell
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph - Jeff Carter - Colin White

Defensemen

  • Marcus Pettersson - Kris Letang
  • Ryan Graves - Erik Karlsson
  • John Ludvig - Chad Ruhwedel

Goalies

  • Alex Nedeljkovic - Tristan Jarry

Injuries

  • Noel Acciari (concussion)
  • Jansen Harkins (concussion)
  • Matt Nieto (knee)

Pittsburgh Penguins starting goalie

Pittsburgh Penguins - Alex Nedeljkovic
Pittsburgh Penguins - Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex Nedeljkovic is expected to start for Pittsburgh. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 17
  • Wins: 8
  • Losses: 4
  • Draws: 3
  • Goals Conceded: 42
  • Goals Per Game: 2.63
  • Shots Against: 504
  • Save Percentage: .917
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 16 seconds

Chicago Blackhawks’ projected lineups

Forwards

  • Tyler Johnson - Philipp Kurashev - Taylor Raddysh
  • Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Joey Anderson
  • Lukas Reichel - Zach Sanford - Ryan Donato
  • Colin Blackwell - MacKenzie Entwistle - Reese Johnson

Defensemen

  • Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
  • Kevin Korchinski - Jaycob Megna
  • Isaak Phillips - Louis Crevier

Goalies

  • Petr Mrazek - Arvid Soderblom

Injuries

  • Anthony Beauvillier (wrist)
  • Taylor Hall (knee)
  • Jarred Tinordi (lower body)
  • Andreas Athanasiou (groin)
  • Connor Bedard (jaw)
  • Connor Murphy (lower body)
  • Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee)

Chicago Blackhawks starting goalie

Chicago Blackhawks - Petr Mrazek
Chicago Blackhawks - Petr Mrazek

Petr Mrazek is expected to start for Chicago. Here are his key stats:

  • Games Played: 37
  • Wins: 12
  • Losses: 21
  • Draws: 2
  • Goals Conceded: 103
  • Goals Per Game: 2.96
  • Shots Against: 1132
  • Save Percentage: .909
  • Shutouts: 1
  • Average Ice Time: 56 minutes and 27 seconds

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...