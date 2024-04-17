Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 17th 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins will face the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. The Penguins have won three of their last five games, while the Islanders have won four of their five.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Game info

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: UBS Arena, New York

TV Broadcast: TNT, Max, and SportsNet PT

Live Streaming: Fubo TV

Radio: Tune in to live radio on WESA 90.5 - Pittsburgh's NPR News and WNYM - The Answer 970 AM

Pittsburgh Penguins game preview

The Pittsburgh Penguins are 38-31-12 after beating the Nashville Predators 4-2 in their last game. On average, they score 3.07 goals per game and allow 3.00. Their power play success rate is 14.6%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 81.3%.

Pittsburgh is considered the favorite, with moneyline odds of -127.

Pittsburgh Penguins key players and injury status

Sidney Crosby has been a key player for Pittsburgh this season, tallying 92 points, with 42 goals and 50 assists. Meanwhile, Evgeni Malkin has accumulated 65 points, with 26 goals and 65 assists.

Tristan Jarry has a 19-25-5 record with a save percentage of .903 and a goals-against average of 2.91. John Ludvig (illness), Ryan Graves (concussion), Noel Acciari (lower body) and Matt Nieto (knee) are unavailable for today's game.

New York Islanders game preview

The New York Islanders have a 38-27-16 season record after beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in their last game. On average, the Panthers score 2.96 goals per game and allow 3.14. Their power play success rate is 19.7%, while their penalty kill efficiency is 72.1%.

The Islanders are the underdogs against the Penguins, with moneyline odds of +106.

New York Islanders key players and injury status

Matthew Brazal has been productive for New York, contributing 80 points with 23 goals and 57 assists in 80 games. Meanwhile, Noah Dobson has netted 10 goals and assisted 60.

Ilya Sorokin has a 24-19-12 record with an SV% of .909 and a GAA of 2.99 per game. Scott Mayfield (lower body) and Noah Dobson (upper body) are sidelined due to injuries.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs New York Islanders: Betting tips

Tip 1: Pittsburgh to win (-127)

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Evgeni Malkin to score: Yes

Tip 4: Sidney Crosby to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Islanders to beat the spread: No

