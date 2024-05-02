PK Subban criticizes Alex Pietrangelo's roughing penalty on Tyler Seguin which played major role in Vegas' Game 5 loss

Veteran defenseman Alex Pietrangelo took a costly penalty for the Vegas Golden Knights in their 3-2 Game 5 loss to the Dallas Stars, and former NHLer PK Subban did not hold back in criticizing Pietrangelo's lack of discipline.

Late in the second period, with the game tied 2-2, Pietrangelo delivered a backhanded punch to the face of Stars forward Tyler Seguin, bloodying him. It initially resulted in a 5-minute major penalty for elbowing but was reduced to a 2-minute minor for roughing after review.

However, Dallas capitalized just over a minute into the power play, with Jason Robertson scoring what proved to be the game-winning goal.

Subban pulled no punches in calling out Alex Pietrangelo, saying an experienced leader of his stature needs to show more poise in critical playoff situations.

"Alex Pietrangelo got 2 rings already, get the third ring shake this guy's hand at the end of the series and say thanks for coming. That's what you do in that situation can't take that. He's got to be more disciplined than that."

Subban expressed his disappointment in the veteran Alex Pietrangelo, who has won two Stanley Cups and served as captain of the St. Louis Blues.

"If I'm on the other team, I see someone take a penalty like that, boys we have to make him pay. And Dallas is playing good enough hockey, they're gonna make you pay.

He's too good, he's got A on his jersey, he's won two cups already, he was the captain on one of the team that he won the cup. I expect more from him, yes, am I harder on him, 100%, because you got a chance to go 3, 3 rings. Dude you got the team to do it, stay in the game."

The undisciplined penalty proved costly, swinging momentum in Dallas' favor.

Alex Pietrangelo’s Golden Knights 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars

Mark Stone gave the Golden Knights an early lead with a power-play goal at 4:00 of the first period, deflecting a point shot from Noah Hanifin.

However, the Stars quickly responded, with Evgenii Dadonov tying the game at 5:02 off a well-executed 2-on-1 play, assisted by Logan Stankoven. Matt Duchene then put the Stars ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 8:04, capitalizing on a rebound opportunity from the top of the crease.

The Golden Knights managed to even the score at 12:31 when William Carrier showcased his skill, eluding Stars defenseman Esa Lindell behind the net and scoring on a wraparound at the right post.

Despite Vegas' efforts, Jason Robertson secured the game-winning goal for the Stars on the power play at 16:32, scoring on his rebound in the left face-off circle.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill made 22 saves in the loss, while Jake Oettinger made 25 saves to secure the victory.