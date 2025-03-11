PK Subban delivers no-holds-barred take on Brad Marchand joining Florida Panthers after Boston Bruins trade drama

Brad Marchand's trade from the Boston Bruins to the Florida Panthers on Friday has undoubtedly shaken up the NHL landscape.

Speaking on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio, former NHL defenseman PK Subban didn't hold back when sharing his thoughts on Marchand's transition to Florida.

When asked how strange it would be for Brad Marchand to join Boston's biggest rivals, Subban didn't hold back, saying:

"It's a little sick and twisted, isn't it? When you think about it, this is what I love about the game," Subban said. "Let's call it what it is – there's a bunch of dogs and rats on that Florida Panthers team, and he's going to fit in just perfectly over there. I don't think it'll be a long transition for him whatsoever."

PK Subban praised the Panthers's aggressive, physical style of play, stating that it aligns perfectly with Marchand's approach to the game.

"The way those guys play the game and their approach to the game—which I love, I love to call, I love to watch, I love to analyze—those guys are all in. And it's not just on the ice. It's the in-game theatrics, the physicality, the after-the-whistle scrums."

Subban believes Marchand will likely thrive in this environment, which caters directly to his strengths as a player.

As a hockey fan, Subban is very excited and believes Marchand’s presence adds extra intensity and excitement to the Panthers. He expects it all to build up and explode in the playoffs, making for an exciting finish.

Brad Marchand gets emotional about leaving Boston

Brad Marchand arrived in Florida over the weekend and met his new Panthers teammates, displaying a mix of excitement and sadness. The former Boston Bruins captain acknowledged:

"It has been a whirlwind few days," Brad Marchand said. "It's sad to leave a place I call home. I have so many great memories in Boston, incredible years there. But it is extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group here."

Marchand will travel with Florida on their upcoming 6-game road trip, including an ironic first stop in Boston on Tuesday. Though he won't play due to injury, Marchand looks forward to seeing former teammates and fans, saying:

"It will be great to go home… It will be very weird to be there with an opposing team, so I guess it's nice. But it will be sad too." He added.

Brad Marchand, a 2006 draft pick, served as the Bruins' captain since 2023 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2011. He’s one of the franchise’s all-time greats, ranking fourth in games played (1,090) and fifth in points (976), with 422 goals and 554 assists.

