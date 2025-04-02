PK Subban ditches $112,000,000 Oilers star, other prime candidates for Bolts' Nikita Kucherov to win 2024-25 NHL MVP

NHL analyst PK Subban ditches Oilers star Leon Draisaitl, Jets' Connor Hellebuyck and Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for Bolts' Nikita Kucherov to win 2024-25 NHL MVP.

Fanduel’s latest NHL MVP odds have Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl as the frontrunner for the Hart Trophy. He signed an eight-year, $112 million extension with Edmonton and currently holds -300 odds to win MVP.

In second place is Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck at +220 odds, who posted a 2.01 GAA and .925 save percentage. Rounding out the top three is Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon with +800 odds. MacKinnon has 80 assists and 110 points through 75 games played.

However, PK Subban believes Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov should be the frontrunner for MVP this season despite +10000 odds.

"Nikita Kucherov, to me, there was no player in the National Hockey League more valuable to their team last year, and this year, I'm gonna say the same. If you look at Tampa and this year and what their team has done, they didn't have this team last year." Subban said.

"And oochy wally kuchy bang bang Nikita Kucherov still running wild, so he's an MVP for me."

The Lightning sit second in the Atlantic with a 43-25-5 record. Kucherov has posted impressive numbers with 76 assists and 109 points in just 69 games.

While Draisaitl, Hellebuyck, and MacKinnon have all made strong cases, Subban believes Kucherov's value to the Lightning this season makes him the most deserving of the Hart Trophy.

Fans disagree with PK Subban's MVP Candidate Nikita Kucherov

PK Subban's bold prediction that Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov deserves the Hart Trophy as this season's MVP sparked strong reactions on social media.

Many believe front-runners like Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl and Winnipeg's Connor Hellebuyck are more deserving.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Get serious. Draisaitl or Hellebuyck are the only choices."

Another simply replied to Subban saying:

"S**t up. Draisaitl has it in the bag."

Here are some fan reactions:

"Draisaitl. Cmon 76" one fan wrote.

"If the Devils make it to the playoff Nico Hischier deserves consideration as he pretty much carried them the last few months." another fan wrote.

"Fun story. Keep shouting all that Kucherov Love my guy!!" a user commented.

"It’s too bad he’s an asshole. Otherwise, great hockey player." another user wrote.

Despite Subban's impassioned argument for Kucherov as MVP, the consensus among NHL fans seems to be that the award is for Draisaitl or Hellebuyck.

