PK Subban opines Oilers "have a chance to hoist Lord Stanley" despite tough WCFs matchup against Stars

PK Subban believes the Edmonton Oilers can win the Stanley Cup this year. The Oils started this season with high hopes after losing to the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. They kept most of their core players, including captain Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Ad

Subban praised Edmonton's improved depth and experience and said that they have gotten better and deeper up front. He believes this is their year and they need to get it done.

[2:35] "The Edmonton Oilers have gotten better," Subban said, during ESPN broadcast on Thursday. "They've gotten deeper up front. So for the Edmonton Oilers, this is their year. Make no doubt about it. They got to get it done. I think they have the team to do it. This a dangerous team, and I definitely think Edmonton have a chance to hoist Lord Stanley."

Ad

Trending

Edmonton finished the regular season with a 48–29–5 record. They placed third in the Pacific Division and sixth in the Western Conference. Draisaitl led the team with 52 goals and 106 points. McDavid had 74 assists and another 100-point season.

In the first round of the playoffs, Edmonton defeated the Los Angeles Kings in six games. Then, they eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in round 2. However, in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, they lost to the Dallas Stars 6-3 after giving up a 3–1 lead in the third period.

Ad

But despite the tough matchup, Subban said the Oilers are playing smart and if their goaltending holds up, they could be hard to stop.

"We could see a matchup of them and Florida when it's all said and done, the Cup could be coming back to Canada," Subban said. "They're playing chess out there. Everybody's playing checkers. This team's got the experience now. They're poised. If their goaltending holds up, look out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oilers could face the Panthers for a rematch of 2024 Stanley Cup finals

The Florida Panthers ended the regular season with a 47–31–4 record. They finished third in the Atlantic Division and fifth in the Eastern Conference. Sam Reinhart led the team with 39 goals and 81 points, captain Aleksander Barkov added 51 assists. Florida is now leading the Eastern Conference Final 2–0 against the Carolina Hurricanes after a 5–0 win in Game 2.

Both the Oilers and Panthers want to prove they are top contenders again. Therefore, fans could see a rematch in the 2024 Final series. Subban believes Edmonton will bring the Cup back to Canada and, if they do it, this will happen after a gap of over three decades.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama