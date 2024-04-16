Former professional ice hockey defenseman P.K. Subban has raised some doubts about the New York Rangers' ability to muscle their way through a playoff series against the Florida Panthers. Subban, known for his candid commentary, didn't hold back on a recent episode of the "Pat McAfee Show," as he dissected the Rangers' strengths and weaknesses, particularly focusing on their physicality.

"I mean, New York, is it a perfectly built team?" Subban said. "When you look at their team top to bottom, the only thing that I have questions about when it comes to New York is their physicality."

This observation highlights a critical aspect of playoff hockey, where physicality often plays a significant role in determining success.

P.K. Subban's concerns stem from the potential matchup between the Rangers and the Panthers, two formidable teams likely to clash in the playoffs. He pointed out that the Rangers would need to match the physical intensity of the Panthers to stand a chance in a prolonged series.

"Can the Rangers get physical enough to be able to stand possibly a six or seven game series with a team like Florida?" Subban said.

The essence of P.K. Subban's commentary lies in the notion that playoff hockey is a different beast altogether, demanding a higher level of physicality and grit from competing teams.

"Because that's what they're probably gonna have to do," Subban said. "If everything goes the way it's gonna go, it's gonna come down to that, is that are they going to get soft when the going gets tough? And you gotta get tough."

While P.K. Subban's remarks may spark debate among hockey enthusiasts, they shed light on a crucial aspect of the Rangers' playoff aspirations.

Here's a clip of the exchange:

P.K. Subban's superstition didn't allow him to touch the Stanley Cup

During a recent ESPN broadcast, NHL star P.K. Subban garnered attention for his superstition regarding the Stanley Cup. Subban is known for his strong beliefs both on and off the ice, so, as expected, he refrained from touching the trophy during a discussion about its history.

This act sparked playful banter with host Mark Messier, who encouraged Subban to break the superstition, given his retired status. Despite Messier's urging, Subban remained steadfast, opting not to touch the Cup.

The humorous exchange continued as Messier playfully pursued Subban with the trophy, insisting he touch it.

The interaction highlighted the deep-rooted traditions and reverence surrounding hockey's most prestigious award, showcasing Subban's playful yet respectful stance on superstitions in the sport.

Subban later took to X to share the clip of the playful exchange between him and Messier with a humorous post that read:

"He might have me in the cups category. … but I'm def better looking Agreed?"

P.K. Subban was rooting for his former team, the Nashville Predators, who have been on a wonderful run this season. The Predators secured the Western Conference's Pacific Division wild-card ticket to the playoffs with 47 wins and 30 losses for a total of 99 points.

