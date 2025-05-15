The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-1 to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 on Wednesday night. The Panthers now lead the playoff series 3-2. Toronto had a 2-0 series lead but has dropped three games in a row.

During the NHL on ESPN broadcast, P.K. Subban said the Leafs need major changes if they lose this series.

"The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again," Subban said. "Brendan Shanahan has gotta be asking himself, "What do I have to do?". He also has to look at himself in the mirror. He's went out and acquired all these coaches, GMs, put these players in this position. It hasn't worked out.

"If they lose this series, there has to be a change within leadership. It's unacceptable, it's the definition of mediocrity in this sport."

Leafs president Brendan Shanahan hired Craig Berube as head coach, and the expectation was that the Leafs could benefit from his Stanley Cup experience, but the results stayed the same.

The Maple Leafs have only made it to the second round twice since 2004. They have had star players like Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares for years now. Still, the team often exits the playoffs early.

Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews commented on Maple Leafs' loss

In Game 5, Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves. Aaron Ekblad and Jesper Boqvist had a goal and an assist each. Sam Reinhart and Nate Schmidt had two assists as well.

Joseph Woll gave up five goals on 25 shots for the Maple Leafs before being pulled. Matt Murray came in and made six saves. Nicholas Robertson scored Toronto’s only goal late in the third period. It ended Bobrovsky’s shutout streak at over 143 minutes.

Mitch Marner said the team gave Florida too many chances.

“Some sloppy play," Marner said, via NHL.com. "Not hard enough working. Gave them way too many opportunities around our net. I thought tonight was really the first night we didn’t reply well or play our game."

Auston Matthews added that the Maple Leafs need to regroup and win Game 6.

"The only thing we can do is regroup and reset and go out and we have to win a game to keep our season alive," captain Matthews said, via NHL.com. "There’s confidence in this group of course. We’ve been able to bounce back all year and it’s no different now."

Game 6 will be played in Florida on Friday. If Toronto loses, changes to the front office may follow.

