PK Subban shares heartfelt message for child who passed at Montreal Children’s Hospital due to rare genetic disorder 

PK Subban, the renowned Canadian former professional ice hockey defenseman, recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message that touched the hearts of many.

In his post, Subban expressed the profound impact that a special child named Loic Bydal had on his life.

"We all have the potential to be the light in someone’s life. Loic and I were the light in each other’s lives," Subban wrote in his heartfelt message.

Loic's journey was inspiration for Subban and many others when he successfully completed high school in 2021, despite facing considerable health challenges. Loic was suffering from Morquio syndrome, a rare genetic disorder impacting bone structure, spinal health, organ function and physical capabilities due to enzyme deficiencies.

Following a surgical procedure in 2012, Loic became paralyzed from the waist down and relied on a permanent ventilator for respiratory support.

The post also contained a collection of images, capturing moments of joy between Subban, various Predator's players and Loic.

In his message, Subban acknowledged the loss of Loic and the memories of Loic's infectious smile:

"That’s what I get to share with all the children I encounter. Loic will be missed but never forgotten for his smile, laugh, and larger than life energy."

PK Subban previously criticized Oilers' win streak

Former Norris Trophy winner PK Subban previously expressed his views on the Edmonton Oilers' win streak, dismissing it as unremarkable and attributing the success to the individual brilliance of players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Despite the Oilers' defensive improvements, Subban believed that the fanbase's celebratory reactions were excessive.

In a video posted on X, PK Subban said:

"Have the expectations for the Edmonton Oilers changed? Well, not for me. I have championship expectations, but according to the Edmonton Oilers fanbase, half of them want to throw a parade for the 13 wins, the other half want to burn my house down for the comments I made about this team."

Subban pointed out that the majority of goals came from star players and questioned the need for exuberant celebrations:

"Well, when I look at it, in 13 games, this team has scored 52 goals, 17 of those are by depth players, the rest are by the usual suspects. You bring in Paul Coffey, a Hall of Famer, a guy with championship pedigree, to add structure to the defence. Well that happened. Congratulations."

He further analyzed the opponents faced during the win streak, emphasizing that the Oilers faced teams they should beat. PK Subban concluded:

"The Edmonton Oilers aren't doing anything spectacular, they're doing what they should be doing."

