PK Subban shockingly advocates retiring Connor McDavid & Leon Draisaitl's jerseys if they win Stanley Cup Finals against Panthers

NHL analyst and former Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban made a bold claim, calling Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s jerseys to be retired at once if they prevail in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Subban, during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take, went on record declaring the following about McDavid and Draisaitl:

“If Conor McDavid wins a Stanley Cup, Leon Draisaitl wins a Stanley Cup. I don't know if this is going to happen, but I'd be an advocate for putting their jerseys up in the Rafters. Right away, these guys have been a bit good.”

A bit good is an understatement.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have all the requisite hardware needed to be considered among the game’s greats. They have Hart Trophies, Rocket Richards, Art Ross Trophies, and several All-Star selections.

But they lack a crucial one: A Stanley Cup.

That’s why Subban believes a Stanley Cup championship would catapult Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl straight into the Hall of Fame.

He added:

“Oh, immediate Hall of Famers. These guys are going into the Hall of Fame, and if they get it done, you may be able to add Stuart Skinner's name to that group statement, because it is a big statement.”

The overall sentiment is that both McDavid and Draisaitl have been generation talents. Subban echoed that sentiment by concluding:

“It is a big statement because that's how great these guys have been without having that ring on their finger. There's not one player in this league, that'll say that those guys don't deserve to have.”

After coming up short last season, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl hope that 2025 is their year. The Oilers’ Game 1 got them off to a fantastic start as they look to win their first career Stanley Cup.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl shine in Edmonton Oilers’ Game 1 victory.

McDavid and Draisaitl combined for the game-winner on Wednesday night- Source: Imagn

The pair had two points apiece in the Game victory. Draisaitl led the way with two goals while McDavid had two assists as the Oilers took a critical 1-0 series lead on Monday night.

Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first period with the fastest goal in a Stanley Cup Final game, notching his eighth of the postseason 66 seconds in the game. Then, Draisaitl ended the night with his second of the game, a power play with about 30 seconds to go in overtime.

McDavid got the key assist on Draisaitl’s game-winner. Here’s a look:

McDavid, as he always does, used his speed and stickhandling ability to find an open Draisaitl who buried the one-timer to win the game. The McDavid-Draisaitl combination was money in the bank when the Oilers needed it the most.

The Florida Panthers will need to find a way to slow down McDavid and Draisaitl as Kris Knoblauch’s decision to split them up in Game 1 made it extremely challenging for the Panthers to keep up. Oilers’ fans hope that trend continues in Game 2 on Friday night as the Oilers look to take a 2-0 series lead to Florida.

