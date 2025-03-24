PK Subban slams $10,200,000 Detroit Red Wings D-man for "soft" defensive effort against Golden Knights

Former NHLer P.K. Subban criticized Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Holl for his lackluster performance in their loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Red Wings have been struggling lately, falling five points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. After starting the month with playoff aspirations, they've only won four of their last 14 games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break.

Following the Red Wings' 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights, Subban called out Holl for his soft playing style:

"Justin Holl has been soft since he's been in the league. That's on Stevie Y for signing him," Subban said." He was soft in Toronto, soft still."

Justin Holl, signed to a three-year, $10.2 million deal, has tallied five points through a goal and four assists in 61 games, which includes 62 blocks and 29 hits with a plus-minus of -7.

Detroit Red Wings go five points behind after loss to Golden Knights

On Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 at T-Mobile Arena. The defeat pushed the Red Wings five points behind the second-placed Montreal Canadiens (75) in the East's wild-card standings.

"We have to be honest with each other. We were, again tonight, between periods,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said via NHL.

“We talk about wanting to be in the playoffs, but we're not sure we always want to be in shooting lanes. We're not sure we want to do some things, and I'm not saying everybody."

Patrick Kane had a solid outing against the Golden Knights, accumulating three points. While Dylan Larkin amassed two points in the loss. Meanwhile, for the Golden Knights, Thomas Hertl netted his second hat trick of the season, and Jack Eichel had a solid four-point game.

“If you score a hat trick and you win, it's way better than the last time when we lost,” Hertl said. “It's a good effort. Good team win. All four lines were rolling, and we just have to keep doing it.“

The Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 42-20-8 and are atop the Pacific Division. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings face off against the Utah Hockey Club next on Monday. The puck drops at Delta Center at 9 p.m. ET.

