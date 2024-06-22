"Play La Bamba" "Might be the best final I’ve ever watched": NHL fans react as Oilers force Stanley Cup Final Game 7 after going 3-0 down

Edmonton Oilers have successfully bounced back after a 3-0 deficit against the Florida Panthers. They have now forced a game 7 after winning in game 6 with a 5-1 score. The series now heads to Florida for the final game of the season, where the Stanley Cup final winner will be decided.
NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted:
"Incredible: For just the third time in Stanley Cup Final history, a team forced Game 7 after being down 3-0. Toronto (1942) won Detroit (1945) lost. Bedlam in Edmonton. See you Monday in Florida." .
NHL fans started reacting to it on X, sharing their opinions on the win.
"mannnnnnn this might be the best final i’ve ever watched," a fan said, after witnessing the Oilers' rare comeback in Stanley Cup finals.
"Play La Bamba," another fan said.
"Get your popcorn ready because this game’s gonna be ROCKIN’. What a last game to finish the NHL season," a fan said.
Here are some more reactions from fans on X:
"Thank you for crediting the Oils team D instead of the boring trope that Florida isn’t playing as good as they can. It was 3-0 and Oils got not respect No matter what happens now, oils have earned that respect," a fan said.
"And that was the last time Toronto won the cup," another fan said.
"Nice job Paul Maurice. You gave your team the night off game 4. Clearly a critical mistake. If I’m Zito and you lose game 7, you are unemployed. I sport, when you look ahead, you lose. Exactly what you did, you own it!," a fan said.
A look at Edmonton Oilers' 5-1 Game 6 win
The Edmonton Oilers were hungry for a win this team, as they entered Game 6. They had already proved their points after winning Game 4 with an 8-1 score and Game 5 with a 5-3 score. Warren Foegele scored the first goal for Edmonton to give them a 1-0 lead in the first period. Next Adam Henriques, Zach Hyman, scored in the second period to raise the Oiler's lead to 3-0.
The Panthers were already fighting for life, but captain Aleksander Barkov gave a momentary relief by putting the Panthers on the scoreboard. But the situation was far from that of a relief for Panthers fans. Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse scored two more goals to seal Edmonton's 5-1 win.