"Play La Bamba" "Might be the best final I’ve ever watched": NHL fans react as Oilers force Stanley Cup Final Game 7 after going 3-0 down

Edmonton Oilers have successfully bounced back after a 3-0 deficit against the Florida Panthers. They have now forced a game 7 after winning in game 6 with a 5-1 score. The series now heads to Florida for the final game of the season, where the Stanley Cup final winner will be decided.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman tweeted:

"Incredible: For just the third time in Stanley Cup Final history, a team forced Game 7 after being down 3-0. Toronto (1942) won Detroit (1945) lost. Bedlam in Edmonton. See you Monday in Florida." .

Expand Tweet

Trending

NHL fans started reacting to it on X, sharing their opinions on the win.

"mannnnnnn this might be the best final i’ve ever watched," a fan said, after witnessing the Oilers' rare comeback in Stanley Cup finals.

Expand Tweet

"Play La Bamba," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Get your popcorn ready because this game’s gonna be ROCKIN’. What a last game to finish the NHL season," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Thank you for crediting the Oils team D instead of the boring trope that Florida isn’t playing as good as they can. It was 3-0 and Oils got not respect No matter what happens now, oils have earned that respect," a fan said.

"And that was the last time Toronto won the cup," another fan said.

"Nice job Paul Maurice. You gave your team the night off game 4. Clearly a critical mistake. If I’m Zito and you lose game 7, you are unemployed. I sport, when you look ahead, you lose. Exactly what you did, you own it!," a fan said.

A look at Edmonton Oilers' 5-1 Game 6 win

The Edmonton Oilers were hungry for a win this team, as they entered Game 6. They had already proved their points after winning Game 4 with an 8-1 score and Game 5 with a 5-3 score. Warren Foegele scored the first goal for Edmonton to give them a 1-0 lead in the first period. Next Adam Henriques, Zach Hyman, scored in the second period to raise the Oiler's lead to 3-0.

The Panthers were already fighting for life, but captain Aleksander Barkov gave a momentary relief by putting the Panthers on the scoreboard. But the situation was far from that of a relief for Panthers fans. Ryan McLeod and Darnell Nurse scored two more goals to seal Edmonton's 5-1 win.