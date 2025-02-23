"Poorly built hockey team": P.K. Subban delivers a brutally honest take on Pittsburgh Penguins roster built around Sidney Crosby

P.K. Subban shared a blunt opinion on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster, saying the team is poorly built. The Penguins lost to the Washington Capitals 8-3 despite captain Sidney Crosby leveling the score 2-2 in the first half of the second period with a backhand shot. He scored his 18th goal of the season.

Speaking on ESPN’s NHL broadcast, Subban said the team is too small in size and lacks enough skilled players.

"This is a poorly built hockey team they're undersized, undermanned," Subban said. "They saw they're set up to fail. And to me, the way this team is built, it's inexcusable. They shouldn't be against the biggest team in the league. They're getting outmanned in front of the net. You got a - two small defensemen. They're trying to battle Tom Wilson, it's not going to end good."

The Pittsburgh Penguins have missed the playoffs for two straight seasons, despite Crosby scoring over 90 points in both years. This season, they are at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division with 55 points. Their record is 23-26-9, and they need eight more points to reach a playoff spot.

Subban pointed out that Crosby is still playing at a high level but does not have enough support.

"Cosby deserves way more than this at the level that he's playing at, where he's at right now, in his game, his career, this is not enough for Sidney Crosby to do some damage with. He needs a better team around him." Subban added.

"Mike Sullivan needs better plays to coach, and it's not going to be better players. It's got to be put together the right way for these guys to be able to have a chance to make the playoffs. And I don't see it."

P.K. Subban called out Pittsburgh Penguins GM Kyle Dubas

According to P.K. Subban, the blame falls on Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas, who is paid well but has not built a strong team.

"For me, it's on Kyle Dubas, you getting paid 7 million bucks a year. That's what I expect," Subban said. "If it's a rebuild, then rebuild. If it's not, then we got to see better results on the ice. This is inexcusable for me."

The Penguins lost to the Washington Capitals after allowing five goals in the second period. The team has important upcoming games against the Rangers, Flyers and Bruins. They need better performances if they hope to stay in the playoff race.

