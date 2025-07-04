"Post Marner downfall"; "Organizational issues": NHL X rip Maple Leafs prospects for fighting on Day 1 of dev camp 

Fans reacted as the Toronto Maple Leafs started their annual development camp on Thursday, Day 1, with an on-ice fight between prospects Rhett Parsons and Matthew Hlacar.

Hlacar was a seventh-round pick by the Leafs in the 2025 draft, while Parsons recently signed with the Toronto Marlies.

The incident occurred during a play, as Parsons and Hlacar dropped their gloves and exchanged several punches before being separated by other players.

Maple Leafs fans were quick to criticize the fight on social media, with many expressing disappointment at the lack of discipline.

One fan said on X/Twitter:

"The post Marner downfall is already happening lol."

Another gan wrote:

"Organizational issues...," implying deeper problems within the Leafs' development system.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"DNA of the team is changing already, Marner would start crying as a bystander in this situation," one fan wrote.

"Just a couple competitive men fighting for a spot on the team. Love the passion," another fan said.

"Showing this clip to other non hockey sports fans would blow their minds lol. If this happens in the NFL or NBA one of them gets traded before he even has lunch," one fan commented.

"Love it, keep working hard boys and you'll be an asset to the blue and white for a longtime, what was it that was once said? "iron sharpens iron"...," another fan wrote.

Toronto’s development camp runs from Thursday to Saturday, featuring 48 players taking part in the three-day event.

Leafs Assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser addresses prospects' fight at development camp

When asked about the altercation between Leafs prospects Rhett Parsons and Matthew Hlacar during development camp, Assistant GM Hayley Wickenheiser admitted she wasn’t thrilled about it, but understood it came from a place of competitive intensity.

"Oh no! We don't want guys to fight in development camp," Wickenheiser said via MapleLeafsHotStove.com.

"We talk about it. We want you to compete, but no one needs to get hurt." However, she recognized that "for those two, that is what they do. It is part of their game. The opportunity arose where it came up," she added.

Hayley Wickenheiser said that the team spoke to both players and that things were settled afterward.

What did you make of the altercation between Rhett Parsons and Matthew Hlacar? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

