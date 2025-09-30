The Florida Panthers face a major challenge after captain Aleksander Barkov suffered a serious knee injury in Thursday’s practice. He required help leaving the ice before the Panthers confirmed that he underwent surgery to repair torn ACL and MCL ligaments. His recovery timeline is set at seven to nine months.

Ad

On TSN’s Domino’s That’s Hockey, analysts Frankie Corrado and Martin Biron broke down potential options for Florida as it looks to fill the massive hole left by Aleksander Barkov's absence.

Biron suggested that the Panthers could swing big:

“If you're going to be aggressive and you want to hit that grand slam, you go after (Penguins’ Evgeni) Malkin. Look, he's on an expiring contract. He's on a bad team. ... I think Malkin gets moved this year." (0:30 onwards)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Corrado, meanwhile, floated some more names.

"How about Alex Wennberg? Fits the mold of a Florida Panther player because he's been a Florida Panther player before. He's playing on San Jose now. ... And how about JG Pageau? He's had some really good playoff moments in the past, but one of those guys that fits what they do."

Ad

Biron added another possibility:

“Charlie Coyle has always been that utility guy. Depending on where Columbus is at, he could be a target.”

Corrado countered with a different Blue Jacket, pointing to captain Boone Jenner as the better fit, noting his familiarity with GM Bill Zito from Zito’s time in Columbus. He also speculated that if the Los Angeles Kings get off to a terrible start, they could consider trading their captain, Anze Kopitar.

Ad

“And then you replace a Selke centerman with another Selke centerman and Kopitar. ... But for the Florida Panthers, it feels like nothing is off the table for them,” Corrado said.

Both analysts agreed that the Panthers might be wise to wait until November or December when struggling teams will be more open to moving key players.

Florida HC Paul Maurice says "there’s not a next man" to replace Aleksander Barkov

Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice admitted that there’s simply no true replacement for Aleksander Barkov. He called Barkov “the big man” and emphasized how important he's in the locker room.

Ad

“What we’re going to get to experience now is you’ll get to know some of the other leaders that we have in our room. We’ll get to see other players. At the end of the day, I know there’s the idea of next man up, I get all that, but there’s not a next man for his skates,” Maurice said. (per NHL.com).

Heading into his 13th NHL season, Aleksander Barkov holds just about every major franchise record for the Panthers, leading the way in goals (286), assists (496) and games played (804).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama