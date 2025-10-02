"Poverty franchise" "Quite early to lock up a coach": NHL fans react as Flames extend HC Ryan Huska's contract

The Calgary Flames decided to keep Ryan Huska for two more years, extending his contract through the 2027-28 season. Huska became their 24th coach in June 2023, and has guided the team to a 79-66-19 record since being in charge.The Flames have missed three straight playoffs, but just one point last season. They had a 7-1-2 run in their last 10 games and finished the campaign with a 41-27-14 record.NHL insider Pat Steinberg shared the news on X on Thursday.&quot;#Flames have extended head coach Ryan Huska for two years. Now under contract through the 2027-28 season. Huska is entering the final year of his current contract,&quot; Steinberg tweeted.It drew mixed reactions from fans.&quot;lol poverty franchise,&quot; a fan wrote.Carlos Delgado @RickyBobby961LINK@Fan960Steinberg lol poverty franchise&quot;Quite early to lock up a coach,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Well if history means anything it’s his last season behind the bench,&quot; one fan said.Here are more reactions on X.&quot;Embarrassing night for the Flames and their two goalies in an 8-1 preseason loss to the Canucks. Neither backup impressed, Parekh was minus-4, and Pospisil and Huberdeau left with injuries, although both skated off on their own. Coach said he was concerned with the effort,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;They couldn’t wait to announce it? Maybe don’t do it the day after they got smoked 8-1 and looked like an ECHL team,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;This is great. Good signing. Gives Flames Twitter another reason to cry and cry,&quot; one fan tweeted.Flames GM Craig Conroy praises Ryan Huska after contract extensionCalgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy praised Ryan Huska after he signed his contract extension.“He’s done an excellent job creating a strong culture in our room and helping our team take steps in the right direction,” Conroy said on Thursday, via NHL.com.He also highlighted Huska’s work with players.“His communication, work ethic, and commitment to developing our players have been outstanding,” Conroy said. “We believe in his vision and are confident he’s the right coach to lead us forward.”Conroy made it clear that Calgary sees Huska as a central part of the team’s plans moving forward. The Flames will open the season on Oct. 8 against the Edmonton Oilers.