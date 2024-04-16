"Prayers have been answered": NHL fans react as Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato, two others

Buffalo Sabres fans are happy that their team fired head coach Don Granato after a disappointing season.

The Sabres announced on Tuesday, following their final regular-season game of the year, that the team fired coach Granato. The team also let go of assistant coach Jason Christie and video coordinator Matt Smith.

“I would like to thank Don for his time in Buffalo and commitment to the Sabres organization,” said General Manager Kevyn Adams. “He has been integral in the development of many of our players and has undoubtedly been the right coach to bring us to where we are now, but I felt it was necessary to move in a different direction at this point in time.

"My expectation is to be a consistent contender and unfortunately that goal has not been met.”

Following the announcement, Sabres fans were happy with the news as they had been calling for Don Granato to be fired for quite some time.

"Prayers have been answered," one fan wrote.

"Not surprising. Buffalo was supposed to make the playoffs this year," another fan added.

Fans were not surprised at all of the move as many felt it was necessary.

"Amazing they went from borderline playoff team last year to this," one fan wrote.

"Kevyn Adam's needs to go as well. They need experience in that place," one fan wrote.

As one fan pointed out, they also feel like Buffalo needs to fire GM Kevyn Adams as well.

"Oof. Seems like a long time coming unfortunately," one fan wrote.

"Love Donny, but it just wasn’t working out at all," a fan added.

It's clear that Sabres fans felt like this move was necessary and a move was needed.

Don Granato was the head coach of the Sabres for four seasons and went 122-125-27 as he failed to lead Buffalo to the playoffs in any of his four seasons.

Buffalo Sabres and Don Granato's disappointing season

The Buffalo Sabres entered the 2023-24 NHL regular season with expectations of making the playoffs.

However, Buffalo finished the year with a record of 39-27-4 and finished in 12th place in the East.

The Sabres haven't made the playoffs since the 2010-11 season.

