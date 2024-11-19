"Prayers up for JT and his family": NHL fans react as Canucks' J.T. Miller takes indefinite leave for personal reasons

The Vancouver Canucks have announced that forward J.T. Miller will be away from the team for an indefinite period due to an undisclosed personal issue.

While the specifics of his absence haven't been revealed, the Canucks stated that their complete focus is supporting Miller.

"Right now, our sole focus is making sure that J.T. knows the entire organization is here to support him," general manager Patrik Allvin said in a statement. "Out of respect for J.T., we will have no further comment at this time."

And after the news was announced, fans began taking to social media to offer their well-wishes.

"The wording of this is a bit concerning. I don’t want to speculate, so I’ll just say I hope everything is okay with JT," wrote @ChrisKFilms.

"Sending all our love to Millsy. 🥺 Not sure what's going on, and frankly, it's none of our business.. But I hope he's okay💙💚," added @kelsylroberts.

"Before the last game when Miller barley played in the 3rd, I mentioned to my parents that there's something wrong with Miller. He seemed weirdly off," added @SuperFunker.

"Oh man. Hockey really doesn’t matter at times like these . Hope JT and everyone is okay, come back soon leader," wrote @Adepashby.

"After seeing the last few games, this makes perfect sense. I hope JT's okay and he takes the time he needs to get back on track," added @phanyxx.

"He has had such a large weight on his shoulders for quite a while, I hope he gets back to a better physical and mental happy place soon. We love him on the team," wrote @aweebitdaft.

"I hate this guy when Oil play against him. Thats a compliment, who wouldnt want this guy on your team as a player. Hope him and his family are ok," added @Stesut709.

In Miller's absence, the Canucks have summoned left winger Arshdeep Bains from the American Hockey League affiliate Abbotsford Canucks.

Canucks F J.T. Miller is coming off a career-best season

Miller, who began his NHL career with the New York Rangers, is coming off a career-high 37 goals and 66 assists in 2023-24. Naturally, his absence leaves a major hole in Vancouver's lineup.

So far this season, Miller has scored six goals and 10 assists in 17 games played, a full 82-game pace of 29 goals and 48 assists.

He's appeared in 816 games with the Rangers and Canucks, tallying 244 goals and 411 assists while adding another 12 goals and 44 assists in 91 career playoff games.

