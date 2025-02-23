Predators' captain Roman Josi and wife Ellie enjoy much-needed family vacation in luxurious getaway

Nashville Predators captain Roman Josi and his family jetted off to Cabo San Lucas during the NHL break for the Four Nations Face-Off. On Friday, Roman’s wife Ellie posted a photo montage of their family’s trip to Mexico on Instagram.

“We needed this family time more than ever & it was sooo special❤️ miss this place already🌊🐠🏝️,” the post’s caption read.

The photos feature Roman, Ellie and their kids, son Luca James and daughter Ivy Lennon, enjoying the sun and the sand. The first photo in the carousel shows Roman holding Luca and Ellie holding Ivy and posing for a family photo on the beach, with palm trees in the background.

Another photo in the montage shows Ellie watching over the kids as they play in a splash pool at their resort. In another photo, Roman is flanked by his kids while sitting on a set of stone steps and smiling for the camera. Further photos and videos from the post feature beach views and sunsets.

The 34-year-old defenseman returned to NHL action on Saturday when the Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1. The Predators have won two games in a row on either side of the 4 Nations Face-Off break after losing their previous six games.

Predators' forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Justin Barron scored and goalie Juuse Saros made 31 saves on the night.

When Roman Josi and his wife met Roger Federer

Roman and his wife Ellie were attending Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” leg in Zurich, Switzerland during the offseason in July 2024 when they ran into tennis legend Roger Federer.'

Josi and Federer took a selfie together, which the tennis star later shared on Instagram.

(Credit: IG/@rogerfederer)

Roman, playing in his 14th season with the Predators, is considered one of the mainstays of the team. Hockey analyst Elliotte Friedman pointed out the important role he plays during his “32 Thoughts” podcast in November 2024.

“On defense, you're not trading Roman Josi, and his defense partner, Brady Skjei, just got signed for a long time," Friedman said.

The Nashville Predators (20-28-7) are 14th in the Western Conference and have had a disappointing season.

