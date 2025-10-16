Predicted Canucks Lineup Tonight: Vancouver's projected lines for game against Dallas Stars | October 16, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks are on the road to play the Dallas Stars on Thursday, October 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

Ad

Vancouver is off to a 1-2 start and is coming off a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. Ahead of the game, here is what the Canucks lineup is projected to look like.

Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Evander Kane - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Drew O'Connor - Teddy Blueger - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Arshdeep Bains - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Ad

Trending

The Canucks forward unit has changed slightly as top prospect Braeden Cootes has been sent back to junior. Cootes did impress in his first few games, but at 18 years old, Vancouver felt like it was the best thing for him.

"We're proud of what he's done. It hasn't been his play at all. He's a smart hockey player," said head coach Adam Foote. "We just think it's the right thing for his development

Ad

"He's the type of person where he'll go down and do the right thing, as far as his work ethic, and he's got the World Juniors to think about. He's so with it that I think he understands going down with his experience, how to bring it into that locker room with a young group."

Ad

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Elias Nils Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson - Victor Mancini

Vancouver is slightly changing their defensive unit, as Victor Mancini draws into the lineup for Derek Forbort, who suffered an injury.

Forbort was placed on injured reserve and won't be eligible to be activated off it until Oct. 18, meaning the veteran defenseman will miss at least the first two games of the team’s road trip in Dallas and Chicago.

Ad

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Demko is back healthy and has been off to a hot start this season. Demko is 1-1 with a 1.54 GAA and a .944 SV% this season, as the star goalie is back to being one of the top goalies in the NHL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama