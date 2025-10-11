Predicted Canucks Lineup Tonight: Vancouver's projected lines for game against Edmonton Oilers | October 11, 2025

The Vancouver Canucks opened their season with a 5-1 win over the Calgary Flames at home on Thursday.

Ad

The Canucks will now go on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday in a pivotal Pacific Division game at 10 p.m. ET. Ahead of the game, here is what the Canucks lineup is projected to look like.

Canucks projected lines

Forwards

Jake DeBrusk - Elias Pettersson - Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains - Filip Chytil - Conor Garland

Evander Kane - Braeden Cootes - Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Drew O'Connor - Aatu Raty - Kiefer Sherwood

Ad

Trending

Vancouver won 5-1 on Thursday as the offense had a great game. The Canucks were led by Filip Chytil, who scored twice, Brock Boeser scored, Jonathan Lekkerimaki and Kiefer Sherwood also scored.

“It was nice to see the different guys chip in at the end,” Sherwood said after the game, via NHL.com

Braeden Cootes made the team out of camp after he was selected No. 15 in the 2025 NHL draft. In his NHL debut, Cootes skated in 11:14 but was a -1. Whether or not he will get past the nine NHL games before burning a year of his entry-level contract is to be seen.

Ad

Defense

Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson - Tyler Myers

Derek Forbort - Elias Nils Pettersson

The Canucks blue line is led by Quinn Hughes, who remains one of the best defensemen in the NHL. Vancouver ran back the same six defense from last season.

Goalies

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Vancouver could start Lankinen on Saturday, but it makes sense to go back to Demko against the Oilers.

Demko is the better goalie, and on Thursday, he stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced.

Ad

“I think the first game is huge,” Demko said. “Just keep the momentum building and especially the turnover we had from last year in our room and our coaching staff too. It's a testament to the work everyone put in the summer and then through camp. Obviously 81 left but it was a good first one for sure.”

Lankinen will likely start his first game on Monday against the Blues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama