Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against Detroit Red Wings | October 11, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the road to play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. Toronto won its season opener at home 5-2 against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. Ahead of the Maple Leafs' first road game of the season, here is what the lineup is projected to look like.

Maple Leafs projected lines

Forwards

Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Matias Maccelli

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander

Dakota Joshua - Max Domi - Nick Robertson

Steven Lorentz - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok

The only change the Maple Leafs could make is putting in Easton Cowan for either Robertson or Jarnkrok. However, Toronto's offense did a great job against the Canadiens, and Craig Berube should likely keep the same lines. He did mention on Real Kyper & Bourne that he needs to try and find ice time for Cowan.

“I’ve got to make sure he’s not sitting out too long because he needs to play,” Berube said. “We’ll find a way to get him in there. It’s something we talk about all the time with Brad [Treliving] and the staff. He’s a smart kid, he’s got a great attitude, and when he’s in, I expect him to play with the same confidence he showed in camp.”

Defense

Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit

The Maple Leafs brought back the same defense this season, and after one game, the blue line is a strong spot. Rielly appears to have turned back the clock as playing with Carlo has allowed him to take more pinches and add more offense to his game.

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Cayden Primeau

Toronto should start Stolarz once again, who signed a four-year, $15 million extension starting next season.

“Obviously, I’d like one or two of those goals back, but I mean, it’s going to happen. It’s a long season,” Stolarz said of his own performance Wednesday night. “You’ve got to have a short-term memory. Just going out there and focusing on the next shot. I thought I was pretty calm in there, just tried to control the rebounds. Anything I didn’t, the guys were there for me.”

Stolarz will remain the starter for the foreseeable future as Joseph Woll remains away from the team.

