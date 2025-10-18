Predicted Maple Leafs Lineup Tonight: Toronto's projected lines for game against Seattle Kraken | October 18, 2025

The Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2) are set to host the Seattle Kraken (2-0-2) on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. ET.
Toronto is coming off a 2-1 OT win over the New York Rangers on Thursday, as Auston Matthews scored the OT winner. Here is what the Maple Leafs' projected lineup is expected to look like ahead of their game on Saturday.
Maple Leafs projected lines
Forwards
- Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Easton Cowan
- Matias Maccelli - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Nick Robertson - Max Domi - Bobby McMann
- Dakota Joshua - Nic Roy - Calle Jarnkrok
Toronto will run back the same lineup as Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz are both out with injuries. Once Laughton and Lorentz come back, it will be interesting to see who comes out of the lineup.
Nick Robertson's name has come up in trade talks, as well as Calle Jarnkrok, but Jarnkrok has been playing well, so it would be hard to take him out of the lineup.
Toronto's offense is led by Auston Matthews, who scored his fourth goal of the season.
"Had some time and space,” Matthews said about his goal, via NHL.com. “We’ve seen that a lot of times before just playing that little give-and-go, and obviously he is a great passer. He put it right on my tape, and Morgan Rielly made a great play in our zone to break up the play and get us on that 2-on-1 with a lot of time and space."
Defense
- Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo
- Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev
- Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit
The Maple Leafs haven't changed their defense once, as the six defensemen have played in every game and have had the same pairing.
There have been some talks of putting Chris Tanev back with Morgan Rielly to see if that can work, but for now, the Maple Leafs' pairings will remain the same.
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Cayden Primeau
Anthony Stolarz will get his second-straight start. Stolarz will get the bulk of the starts as Joseph Woll remains away from the team. He's 2-2 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he's 2-0 with a 0.89 GAA and a .962 SV%.
