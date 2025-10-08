  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  • Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against Calgary Flames | October 8, 2025

Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against Calgary Flames | October 8, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 08, 2025 13:27 GMT
NHL: Preseason-Vancouver Canucks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against Calgary Flames | October 8, 2025 - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers open their 2025-26 NHL season at home on Wednesday, October 8 at 10 p.m. ET against the Calgary Flames.

Ad

Edmonton has lost back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals and made some changes to the depth of the roster. Ahead of its season opener, here is the Oilers' projected lineup for Game 1 of the season.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  • Leon Draisaitl - Connor McDavid - Trent Frederic
  • Andrew Mangiapane - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Matthew Savoie
  • Ike Howard - Adam Henrique - David Tomasek
  • Vasily Podkolzin - Noah Philip - Kasperi Kapanen

Edmonton is putting Draisaitl and McDavid on the same line to begin the season. It's unclear how long they will play together for, but at least for the home opener, the two superstars will be on the same line.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

McDavid also will play his first game since signing his two-year, $25 million extension.

"I obviously said I was committed to winning here and I meant that when I said that, and two years makes a lot of sense,” McDavid said of his extension. “It gives us a chance to continue chasing down what we’ve been chasing down here with the core guys we have in here and we have a little bit of money to work with too. I think the deal makes sense to both sides.”
Ad

The Oilers' notable new additions are Howard and Mangiapane, who should add some secondary scoring. Zach Hyman is expected to miss the first month or two of the season.

Defense

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Alec Regula
  • Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

The Oilers' defense is led by Bouchard who also signed a massive extension this offseason. Edmonton needs Mattias Ekholm to be much better this season than he was last year.

Ad

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

The Oilers are running back the same goaltending duo, and Stuart Skinner will be starting the first game of the season. Skinner has been inconsistent in his career, but he went 26-18-4 with a 2.81 GAA and a .896 SV% last season and is 5-2 with a 2.06 GAA and a .939 SV% in his career against Calgary.

About the author
Cole Shelton

Cole Shelton

Twitter icon

Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.

An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.

Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.

Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Cole Shelton
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications