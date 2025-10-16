  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Edmonton Oilеrs
  Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against New York Islanders | October 16, 2025

Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against New York Islanders | October 16, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:26 GMT
Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against New York Islanders | October 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers remain on the road to play the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Edmonton is coming off a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on the road on Tuesday. The Oilers are off to a 2-0-1 start.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

  • Andrew Mangiapane - Connor McDavid - David Tomasek
  • Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic
  • Vasily Podkolzin - Trent Frederic - Kasperi Kapanen
  • Ike Howard - Adam Henrique- Matthew Savoie

Edmonton has shuffled its forward lines, once again splitting up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Mangiapane is off to a hot start and will now play with McDavid, as is Tomasek, who has been a surprise.

Roslovic, meanwhile, made his Oilers debut against the Rangers, and he's glad to play for Edmonton.

“They do a really good job at being able to take guys in the last two years. You can kind of see that trend,” said Roslovic, via Sportsnet. “It's a great core of guys who know how to adapt to new faces and bring them in.”
Defense

  • Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard
  • Darnell Nurse - Troy Stetcher
  • Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Edmonton's blue line is led by its top-pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. Troy Stetcher has also drawn back into the lineup, as he's set to play in his second game of the year.

Goalies

  • Stuart Skinner
  • Calvin Pickard

Skinner should get another start after shutting out the Rangers on Tuesday. The goalie is also gaining confidence from the team.

"Huge for us, huge for us all night," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said of Skinner, via NHL.com. "Obviously, there's going to be breakdowns, there's going to be moments where you got to make big saves, and he did that a handful of times for us tonight. So, very confident with him back there."

Skinner is 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .922 SV% to begin the season with the Oilers.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Cole Shelton
