Predicted Oilers Lineup Tonight: Edmonton's projected lines for game against New York Islanders | October 16, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers remain on the road to play the New York Islanders on Thursday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

Edmonton is coming off a 2-0 win over the New York Rangers on the road on Tuesday. The Oilers are off to a 2-0-1 start.

Oilers projected lines

Forwards

Andrew Mangiapane - Connor McDavid - David Tomasek

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Leon Draisaitl - Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin - Trent Frederic - Kasperi Kapanen

Ike Howard - Adam Henrique- Matthew Savoie

Edmonton has shuffled its forward lines, once again splitting up Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Mangiapane is off to a hot start and will now play with McDavid, as is Tomasek, who has been a surprise.

Ad

Trending

Roslovic, meanwhile, made his Oilers debut against the Rangers, and he's glad to play for Edmonton.

“They do a really good job at being able to take guys in the last two years. You can kind of see that trend,” said Roslovic, via Sportsnet. “It's a great core of guys who know how to adapt to new faces and bring them in.”

Ad

Defense

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Troy Stetcher

Brett Kulak - Ty Emberson

Edmonton's blue line is led by its top-pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard. Troy Stetcher has also drawn back into the lineup, as he's set to play in his second game of the year.

Goalies

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Skinner should get another start after shutting out the Rangers on Tuesday. The goalie is also gaining confidence from the team.

Ad

"Huge for us, huge for us all night," Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse said of Skinner, via NHL.com. "Obviously, there's going to be breakdowns, there's going to be moments where you got to make big saves, and he did that a handful of times for us tonight. So, very confident with him back there."

Skinner is 1-0-1 with a 1.44 GAA and a .922 SV% to begin the season with the Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama