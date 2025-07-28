“Pregnancy after a loss has not been easy”: Mason Marchment’s wife opens up on challenges of expecting again after prenatal loss of first child

On Sunday, Seattle Kraken forward Mason Marchment’s wife Lexy shared a series of emotional Instagram stories revealing they are expecting another baby boy. Earlier last year, the couple had shared the heartbreaking news that they had suffered a miscarriage with their first child.

Ad

In the first story, Lexy explained that she accidentally found out the gender before Mason, so she ran to the mall to buy a blue onesie for him to open. The second photo showed the striped baby outfit with golf-themed designs placed beside a gift bag.

“Excited to have another boy to love 💙,” she added in the story.

Lexy also reflected on the mental challenges of being pregnant again after experiencing a prenatal loss. She thanked her husband, her OB and close friends for their support throughout this difficult journey.

Ad

Trending

“Thanks so much for all the love. Pregnancy after a loss has not been easy mentally. Every symptom, ultrasound and week has been so exciting but all surrounded by anxiety. Grateful for my husband, the world’s best OB and now a forever friend @julesklein927, God, and all my girls that have been my backbone through it all.”

Ad

She also offered words of encouragement and solidarity to other women going through similar experiences.

“To all the women trying to conceive, experiencing loss or going through a pregnancy after loss, I see you, I’m here for you and I’ll continue to pray for you. ❤️”

via Instagram /@lexymarchment

In another story, Lexy was seen reclining on a couch, accompanied by their sleeping golden retriever. She also posted a selfie from a clinic with Mason Marchment, where she shared that she had not passed her initial diabetes screening and was undergoing a three-hour test.

Ad

via Instagram/@lexymarchment

She noted that Mason stayed by her side throughout. The final story saw a quiet moment in a car, with their golden retriever resting its head gently on her baby bump.

Ad

Lexy called Mason Marchment her ‘voice of reason and rock’

In October last year, Mason Marchment’s wife Lexy had shared the difficult news of the miscarriage on her Instagram. After their wedding, the couple was initially excited to learn they were expecting. However, they later discovered the baby no longer had a heartbeat.

Despite the loss, Alexis expressed gratitude for the time she carried the baby. She also acknowledged the important support from her husband Mason and others close to them during this time.

Ad

“For me, I found it helpful to talk to someone that has been through it before,” Lexy wrote. “Thank you to my support system, but especially my husband. The strongest guy I know: He really has been my voice of reason and rock through it all. I miss carrying you baby, we wish we could've met you. We will forever carry you in our hearts.”

Lexy also spoke openly about the emotional and physical challenges of the loss. She shared that she planned to take the necessary time to heal and recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anjum Rajonno Anjum is an NHL reporter at Sportskeeda with over five years of professional experience in the spectator sports industry. Raised in Bahrain, Anjum grew up close to the Formula 1 and GP2 scene, but it was ice-sports that she truly had a chance to play at school.



Anjum prioritizes thorough research, fact-checking and verification of sources when reporting, and has worked for Oil on Whyte, Leafs Herald, the Nation of Blaugrana, Barca International Cules, FromTheBend, Last Word On Sports and NASA.



She got interested in ice hockey after watching the “MVP” trilogy as a second grader and has not gotten over the sport yet. Her favorite player is Alex Ovechkin, whose legendary one-timers live rent free in her heart. The iconic moment when Ovechkin reached 800 career goals with a hat trick in Chicago as the away crowd chanted “Ovi, Ovi” is probably her happiest memory from an ice-rink.



When not enjoying the game, Anjum can be found sailing, star-mapping or collaborating with fellow citizen scientists at NASA. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama