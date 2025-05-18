“PRESIDENTS TROPHY FOR WHAT”: NHL fans react as Winnipeg Jets get eliminated by Stars in Game 6

The Winnipeg Jets were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 6 on Saturday night, losing 2-1 in overtime at American Airlines Center. Thomas Harley scored the winning goal on a power play 1:33 into overtime. With the win, Dallas advanced to the Western Conference Final for the third straight year.

Mark Scheifele scored the only goal for Winnipeg, playing just hours after his father had breathed his last. After the loss, the Winnipeg Jets posted the final score on X with a broken heart emoji.

Fans reacted to the loss.

“PRESIDENTS TROPHY FOR WHAT,” one wrote.

“Winless on the road. This game was the best road game for them all playoffs. Wasn’t good enough,” another said.

"Full respect to mark Scheifele. Wish the team got the win for his dad but he definitely played his heart out for him," a fan sided with Scheifele.

"Please let the comments be nice to Scheifele, man has had a rough 24 hours.," another fan wrote.

Take a look at some more fan reactions on X:

"We can’t always win, but that’s okay. Until next season boys, and sending my condolences to Scheifele and his family. But it was a good game to watch for sure! Again, what a run boys 🏒👍🏽✈️," a fan reacted.

"Scheifele has absolutely nothing to hang his head about. What an incredible season. Sending lots of love," one fan mentioned.

"I usually troll, but seeing scheifele breaks my heart. Absolutely terrifying to see him like that, especially taking that penalty. Man that’s devastating, can’t even imagine," a fan wrote.

Winnipeg Jets defended well in the first half of the game

Both teams were quiet in the first period. While the Winnipeg Jets had four shots, Dallas had six. The first goal came in the second period, with Mark Scheifele scoring at 5:28 on a rebound during a delayed penalty to give the Jets the lead.

Until the first half of the game, the Winnipeg Jets were in complete control. But Sam Steel tied the game at 11:12, scoring from the left face-off circle after Connor Hellebuyck had stopped a shot from Thomas Harley.

In the third, Jake Oettinger made a diving save on Mason Appleton to keep the game tied. With 15 seconds left, Scheifele took a tripping penalty. On the power play, Harley scored to win it for Dallas. The Stars won 64% of the faceoffs and scored on their only power play.

