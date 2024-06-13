"Pretty cheap" "Holy overpay" - NHL fans react as Hurricanes re-sign Jalen Chatfield to $9 million deal

The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a three-year, $9 million contract.

The deal, reported by Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet on Thursday, comes after Chatfield's impressive performance in the 2023-24 season.

Chatfield recorded eight goals, 22 points, a plus-15 rating, 24 PIM, 58 hits, and 66 blocks in 72 regular-season games.

Fans reacted to the news on X. One fan praised the team for bringing back Chatfield on what they considered an affordable deal given his contributions.

"Pretty cheap," one fan tweeted.

However, another fan felt that the deal was expensive.

One fan felt Chatfield was cheated into signing a cheaper contract.

"He would’ve got more on the open market. His agent let him down," the fan tweeted.

One fan questioned the move as they felt the team was overpaying Chatfield.

"Insane. Was not expecting 3M for Chatfield. They have so much more to worry about and that’s what they do?" The fan tweeted.

Another user analyzed the deal.

"I mean, that’s what a 3rd pairing D costs these days. And the fact he shoots right," a user tweeted.

One fan praised the team for the deal.

"That is a very good deal for the Hurricanes. Chatfield was an elite bottom pair defenseman who stepped up in the playoffs, playing in a increased role at times. We would have expected quite a bit more on the open market." another user wrote.

Jalen Chatfield was about to become an unrestricted free agent in July after finishing his two-year, $1.525 million contract. Nevertheless, Carolina chose to extend his contract for another three years.

Chatfields initially played an average of 14:48 minutes per game in his 48 regular season matches. However, his playtime increased to an average of 17:09 minutes over his last 37 regular season and playoff games.

Elliotte Friedman: Hurricanes eye long-term deal for Jaccob Slavin

On Wednesday, Friedman reported the Carolina Hurricanes are working on a long-term contract extension with defenseman Jaccob Slavin.

"Hearing the Hurricanes are working on a long-term extension for Jaccob Slavin. He is eligible to re-sign on July 1 and is a huge part of what they do," Friedman tweeted.

Slavin is entering the final year of his seven-year, $37.1 million contract signed in 2017. However, it appears Carolina wants to lock him up for the foreseeable future.

