"Pretty rough for Toronto": NHL Twitter react as Oilers dominate Leafs, Habs in number of Stanley Cup Final appearances since 1979-80

By ARJUN B
Modified Jun 01, 2025 04:30 GMT
NHL: NHL All-Star Game Fan Fair - Source: Imagn
NHL twitter react as Oilers dominate Leafs, Habs in number of Stanley Cup Final appearances since 1979-80: Imagn

Fans reacted as the Edmonton Oilers have dominated the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in Stanley Cup Final appearances since 1979-80.

The Oilers have made an impressive nine such appearances over this period. The Canadiens have managed just four, while the Leafs have been conspicuously absent, failing to make a single appearance.

This stark contrast sparked plenty of reactions on NHL Twitter. One fan wrote:

"That’s pretty rough for Toronto"
Another wrote:

"What a beautiful tweet and another reminder for everyone to understand just how pathetic the Leafs are!"
Here are some more fan reactions:

"What’s most impressive is the Jets have as many as the Leafs and weren’t in the league for 15 years," one wrote.
"Cool. Edmonton had 2 of the top 5 players all time. This has nothing to do with anything else," another wrote.
"Happy for Edmonton and really hope they win it all. But when you have the two best players in the history of the game you better have numbers like this," one commented.
"Toronto 0? As an European not fully following the NHL I would have guessed 3 times. That's really sad," another wrote.

Among other Canadian teams, the Winnipeg Jets have never reached the Stanley Cup Final since 1979-80. The Calgary Flames and the Vancouver Canucks have each made to the Finals three times, while the Ottawa Senators have appeared once.

The Oilers now have made the Stanley Cup Final two years in a row. This season, they face the Panthers again after losing a tight seven-game series to them last year. Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday in Edmonton.

Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers

The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final after taking down the Los Angeles Kings in six games in Round 1 and the Vegas Golden Knights in five in Round 2. They wrapped up the Western Conference Final with another five-game win over the Dallas Stars and have dropped just four games in the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Panthers got past the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in Round 1. Theu edged out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game battle and secured the Eastern Conference title with a five-game victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Florida is aiming for its second Stanley Cup, while Edmonton is chasing its sixth championship.

Edited by Bhargav
